Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 October, 2021, 4:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Oxfam calls EU’s revised tax haven blacklist a joke

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 5: The EU announced Tuesday its revised tax haven blacklist, which removed Anguilla, Dominica and the Seychelles, but the NGO Oxfam immediately called it "a joke" given the Pandora Papers revelations.
The list, approved by EU finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg, now counts nine jurisdictions deemed non-cooperative for tax purposes, particularly where it comes to sharing tax information under an OECD agreement.
It features three US territories -- American Samoa, Guam and the US Virgin Islands -- as well as Fiji, Palau, Panama, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vanuatu.
Anguilla, Dominica and the Seychelles were downgraded to an annex grey list the EU keeps of jurisdictions considered to be committed to international tax standards -- but not yet there.
Other territories added to that grey list were Costa Rica, Hong Kong, Malaysia, North Macedonia, Qatar and Uruguay, according to a statement by the European Council.
The statement said that Australia, Eswatini and the Maldives were removed from the grey list.
Oxfam, a British charity campaigning against global poverty, said in a statement that the EU's list was ineffective and insufficient given the Pandora Papers.
The massive trove of leaked documents showed how the world's elite is using tax havens and offshore and shell companies to stash assets worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
"The EU is shutting its eyes to real tax havens while considering blacklisting poor countries who do not sign up to the imminent global tax agreement," Oxfam's EU tax expert Chiara Putaturo said.
"Today's decision to delist Anguilla, the only remaining jurisdiction with a zero percent tax rate, and the Seychelles, which are at the heart of the latest tax scandal, renders the EU's blacklist a joke," she said.
"While the Pandora Papers investigation blew the lid on how the super-rich continue to use tax havens to avoid paying their taxes, ordinary people are asked to foot the Covid-19 recovery bill."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EBL signs agreement with Kiva Han
ONE Bank inks deal with US-Bangla Airlines
Bangladesh-Bhutan business dialogue held
TCB resumes commodity sales at subsidised prices from today
Zero net emissions by 2050: a huge challenge for airline industry
Emirates to operate special Dubai-Manila flights in Oct
BD trade, investment virtual summit Oct 26-Nov 1
BGMEA seeks Germany’s support to EU after LDC graduation


Latest News
Two cases filed against Kanak Sarwar’s sister
DU likely to reopen halls for all students on Oct 10
BCB Election 2021: all set for Wednesday's polling
HC orders to shut down all dens of Rajarbagh Pir
'Nirapad.com' director Farhana Annie arrested
3 sentenced to life in prison in Sirajganj
People will vote for BNP to get rid of AL: Fakhrul
Hasan inaugurates PRIMED project of BBC Media Action
'Dhaka Nagar Paribahan' bus service starts Dec 1
Dengue claims 2 more lives
Most Read News
Teachers at the heart of education recovery
Public interest litigation and publicity in media
Another dead dolphin found in Halda River
DU dorms reopen today
C-19: Future threats and predictions must not be ignored
Cabinet okays Paurosobha (Amend) Act
Govt to formulate Asset Management Company Act
ADB launches new Country Partnership Strategy for BD
Qcoom CEO Ripon held for fraud, remanded
Key points of ‘Pandora Papers’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft