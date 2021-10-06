Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 October, 2021, 4:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian markets follow Wall Street down on soaring oil prices

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

HONG KONG, Oct 5: Most Asian markets fell Tuesday following a Wall Street slump as soaring oil prices put further upward pressure on inflation while a standoff in Washington over raising the country's borrowing limit fuelled fears of a catastrophic US debt default.
Investors were nervously monitoring developments in the crisis surrounding troubled property giant China Evergrande, which has raised warnings about contagion in the world's number two economy and possibly beyond.
A decision Monday by OPEC and other major producers not to increase their output by more than previously agreed -- despite tightening supplies and rising demand -- sent crude prices rocketing, with WTI hitting a seven-year high and Brent a three-year peak. Both main contracts rose Tuesday.
The announcement fanned expectations that inflation, already sitting at multi-year highs, will spike further, putting pressure on central banks to taper their ultra-loose monetary policies sooner than flagged with interest rates to then rise.
And some analysts are warning of a period of stagflation, in which prices surge while economic growth stalls.
Crude markets have come under pressure as the global economy emerges from the pandemic, pushing up demand for travel, among other things, while the approaching northern hemisphere winter has seen gas prices jump, which has in turn led companies to switch to oil.
"Prices are likely to remain supported in the final quarter, with gas-to-oil switching and pricey coal adding to oil consumption," Will Sungchil Yun, an analyst at VI Investment Corp, said.
All three main indexes on Wall Street ended deep in the red, led by the Nasdaq, as tech firms took a beating owing to their susceptibility to higher interest rates.
And the losses continued in Asia, with Tokyo briefly sinking as much as 3.5 percent before paring some of the losses. Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Wellington and Jakarta also fell.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EBL signs agreement with Kiva Han
ONE Bank inks deal with US-Bangla Airlines
Bangladesh-Bhutan business dialogue held
TCB resumes commodity sales at subsidised prices from today
Zero net emissions by 2050: a huge challenge for airline industry
Emirates to operate special Dubai-Manila flights in Oct
BD trade, investment virtual summit Oct 26-Nov 1
BGMEA seeks Germany’s support to EU after LDC graduation


Latest News
Two cases filed against Kanak Sarwar’s sister
DU likely to reopen halls for all students on Oct 10
BCB Election 2021: all set for Wednesday's polling
HC orders to shut down all dens of Rajarbagh Pir
'Nirapad.com' director Farhana Annie arrested
3 sentenced to life in prison in Sirajganj
People will vote for BNP to get rid of AL: Fakhrul
Hasan inaugurates PRIMED project of BBC Media Action
'Dhaka Nagar Paribahan' bus service starts Dec 1
Dengue claims 2 more lives
Most Read News
Teachers at the heart of education recovery
Public interest litigation and publicity in media
Another dead dolphin found in Halda River
DU dorms reopen today
C-19: Future threats and predictions must not be ignored
Cabinet okays Paurosobha (Amend) Act
Govt to formulate Asset Management Company Act
ADB launches new Country Partnership Strategy for BD
Qcoom CEO Ripon held for fraud, remanded
Key points of ‘Pandora Papers’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft