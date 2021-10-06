

‘Skills development imperative for Inclusive growth’

The country's economic prosperity would be facilitated by tackling global challenges through the creation of skilled manpower. However, he said, due to Covid-19 pandemic, a section of the youth had been deprived of the opportunity to receive training for a long time.

Simultaneously at this unusual time, diversity has also been created in the field of profession as people became largely dependent on digital platform, creating huge hopes in Bangladesh, he said adding, so it has become necessary to formulate a plan considering the social and professional changes, especially in the post-Corona period.

To this end, it is important to take necessary steps to increase the effectiveness of conventional training courses in skills development as well as to formulate standard and training curricula keeping in view the modern and future technology, said Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, in his address as the chief guest.

In his key presentation, Bangladesh Chamber of Industries President Anwar-ul Alam Chowdhury (Parvez) informed that out of the country's 169 million people some 70 per cent are at their working age. But currently the unemployment rate is nearly 12.3%. It has been forecast that 60 million people will live in the age quartile of 18-35 by 2030. He suggested that these people should be trained up to be skilled to meet the demand of national and international market. He said business leaders should come forward and work hand-in-hand in formulating and implementing policies regarding skills development which in turn will help achieving economic growth.

Chief Discussant Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology Vice Chancellor Professor Md. Habibur Rahman said there was no alternative to increase the productivity of the workers in order to sustain the growth rate including survival in the competitive world. Advanced technology and skilled manpower are required to increase productivity.

He said at present, about 22 lakh youths are being added to the labour market in Bangladesh every year. So, now is the real time to take advantage of Demographic Dividend.

They were speaking at a seminar on ''Skills Development for Inclusive Growth in Bangladesh' organised by National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) on Monday at the Multipurpose Hall of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA). The seminar was aimed at achieving the economic growth of Bangladesh by accelerating the skills development activities, and promoting skills to the youth and wider community. They said skills development was imperative for inclusive growth in Bangladesh.

Shahjalal University of Science and Technology teacher Prof. Dr. Ahmed Sayem and Dhaka University teacher Prof. Dr. Muhammad Shahadat Hossain Siddiquee also spoke at the seminar chaired NSDA Executive Chairman (Secretary) Dulal Krishna Saha. NSDA Member (Admin & Finance) Md. Nurul Amin delivered the welcome speech.

The seminar was attended by secretaries of various Ministries/Divisions, Directors Generals of departments, officials of different levels of government, Development Partners, representatives of Industry Skills Councils and people involved in skills development. Those who could not attend the event directly joined online. The event was broadcast live on Facebook.











