Wednesday, 6 October, 2021, 4:03 AM
DSE climbs, CSE slides amid volatility

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Business Desk

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange advanced and indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined amid volatility on Tuesday as the dominant small investors were active on selling and buying of shares as well.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 3.84 points or 0.05 per cent to 7,331 points, while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips rose 12.85 points to 2,778 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) edged up by 0.68 point or to 1,594 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE was at Tk 23.52 billion, down s 14.62 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 27.55 billion.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 376 issues traded, 269 closed lower, 75 higher and 32 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. LafargeHolcim Bangladesh topped the day's turnover chart with shares of Tk 2.14 billion changing hands, closely followed by Orion Pharma, Beximco, GPH Ispat and LankaBangla Finance.
Orion Pharma was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.90 per cent while ICB Islamic Bank was the day's worst loser, plunging by 10 per cent. The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index  (CASPI) lost 39 points to 21,433 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped 25 points to 12,872.
Of the issues traded, 218 declined, 70 advanced and 30 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port city's bourse traded 24.21 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 898 million.


