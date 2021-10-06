Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 October, 2021, 4:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tax collections fell Tk 20,452cr short of target in July-Aug

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Business Correspondent

Revenue collection by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) fell short of target by Tk 20,452 crore in the July-August period of the current fiscal year 2021-2022, according to NBR data.
Tax officials managed to collect Tk 34,548.98 crore for the first two month of the ongoing fiscal year against the target of Tk 55,000 crore, the data showed.
However, revenue collection grew by 14.55 per cent in the first two months of the fiscal year compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Customs duty, value-added tax (VAT) and income tax collection grew by 15.72 per cent, 16.63 per cent and 13.66 per cent respectively in the period, showed the data released on Monday.
VAT collection was the highest, Tk 11,351.70 crore, in the period followed by customs duty Tk 10,008.51 crore and income tax collection Tk 8,800.63 crore.
The revenue collection for the month of August was Tk 19,194.65 crore against the monthly target Tk 27, 500 crore.
Customs duty collection by the revenue board for the month of August was Tk 6,656.50 crore, which was Tk 4,992.61 crore for the same month of previous fiscal year.
Value-added tax was Tk 7,267.31 crore for the month in the ongoing fiscal year while it was TK 5,731.31 crore in the previous fiscal year. The income tax collection rose by Tk 588.59 crore from Tk 4,682.25 crore collected in August in the past fiscal year.
NBR officials said that though the revenue collection for the first two month missed the target but the revenue collection grew in the period compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year as the country had gradually been overcoming the Covid crisis.
They said the growth in collection of customs duty was remarkable, which indicated that global trade was increasing day by day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EBL signs agreement with Kiva Han
ONE Bank inks deal with US-Bangla Airlines
Bangladesh-Bhutan business dialogue held
TCB resumes commodity sales at subsidised prices from today
Zero net emissions by 2050: a huge challenge for airline industry
Emirates to operate special Dubai-Manila flights in Oct
BD trade, investment virtual summit Oct 26-Nov 1
BGMEA seeks Germany’s support to EU after LDC graduation


Latest News
Two cases filed against Kanak Sarwar’s sister
DU likely to reopen halls for all students on Oct 10
BCB Election 2021: all set for Wednesday's polling
HC orders to shut down all dens of Rajarbagh Pir
'Nirapad.com' director Farhana Annie arrested
3 sentenced to life in prison in Sirajganj
People will vote for BNP to get rid of AL: Fakhrul
Hasan inaugurates PRIMED project of BBC Media Action
'Dhaka Nagar Paribahan' bus service starts Dec 1
Dengue claims 2 more lives
Most Read News
Teachers at the heart of education recovery
Public interest litigation and publicity in media
Another dead dolphin found in Halda River
DU dorms reopen today
C-19: Future threats and predictions must not be ignored
Cabinet okays Paurosobha (Amend) Act
Govt to formulate Asset Management Company Act
ADB launches new Country Partnership Strategy for BD
Qcoom CEO Ripon held for fraud, remanded
Key points of ‘Pandora Papers’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft