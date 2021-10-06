Tax collections fell Tk 20,452cr short of target in July-Aug

Revenue collection by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) fell short of target by Tk 20,452 crore in the July-August period of the current fiscal year 2021-2022, according to NBR data.

Tax officials managed to collect Tk 34,548.98 crore for the first two month of the ongoing fiscal year against the target of Tk 55,000 crore, the data showed.

However, revenue collection grew by 14.55 per cent in the first two months of the fiscal year compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Customs duty, value-added tax (VAT) and income tax collection grew by 15.72 per cent, 16.63 per cent and 13.66 per cent respectively in the period, showed the data released on Monday.

VAT collection was the highest, Tk 11,351.70 crore, in the period followed by customs duty Tk 10,008.51 crore and income tax collection Tk 8,800.63 crore.

The revenue collection for the month of August was Tk 19,194.65 crore against the monthly target Tk 27, 500 crore.

Customs duty collection by the revenue board for the month of August was Tk 6,656.50 crore, which was Tk 4,992.61 crore for the same month of previous fiscal year.

Value-added tax was Tk 7,267.31 crore for the month in the ongoing fiscal year while it was TK 5,731.31 crore in the previous fiscal year. The income tax collection rose by Tk 588.59 crore from Tk 4,682.25 crore collected in August in the past fiscal year.

NBR officials said that though the revenue collection for the first two month missed the target but the revenue collection grew in the period compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year as the country had gradually been overcoming the Covid crisis.

They said the growth in collection of customs duty was remarkable, which indicated that global trade was increasing day by day.









