Wednesday, 6 October, 2021, 4:03 AM
Home Business

FDI rose by 95 pc to $295m in July-August

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Business Correspondent

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow in Bangladesh rose by 95 per cent to $295 million during first two months (July-August) of the current financial year (FY22) in compare to the corresponding months of the last fiscal (FY21).
According to Bangladesh Bank (BB)'s latest statistics net overseas investment in July-August period of the last financial year was $151 million and in July this year it was $148 million.
In the mean time the gross inflow of FDI during the period this year was $583 million which was 12.55 per cent up from $518 million in the same months of the last fiscal.
A senior BB official said the global lockdown slowed existing investment projects and the prospect of a deep recession led multinational enterprises (MNEs) to reassess new projects.  
He said, "Amid the pandemic, Bangladesh's economy though is doing better among the South Asian nations in terms of GDP growth and our recovery from the economic fallout is better than others."
"As the pandemic hit the global economy, the FDI inflows contracted across the globe and we are not out of its impact," he said.
Economists also blamed the pandemic for the slow recovery of overseas investments and called for taking necessary preparations to overcome the situation as the rival countries are offering attractive facilities to the investors to recover the pandemic hit losses.   
China is the largest investor here, which itself is going through a critical time. Although the recovery has started, it is yet to peak, he said.
On the other hand, other investors like the US are not in a good position to invest due to the pandemic, he added.   
"The FDI decline globally is more drastic than expectation, particularly in developed economies, he said.


