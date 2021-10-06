Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 October, 2021, 4:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Taiwan warns of ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China invades

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

TAIPEI, Oct 5: Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen warned of "catastrophic consequences" if the island were to fall to China and vowed to "do whatever it takes" to guard against threats in an article published on Tuesday.
Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views the self-ruled democratic island as its territory to be re-taken one day, by force if necessary.
President Xi Jinping has described the seizure of Taiwan as "inevitable" and Beijing has ramped up military, diplomatic and economic pressure since Tsai's 2016 election, as she views the island as "already independent" and not part of a "one China".
Nearly 150 Chinese warplanes had breached Taiwan's ADIZ since Friday when Beijing marked its National Day with its then-biggest aerial show of force, buzzing the island with 38 planes.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taiwan warns of ‘catastrophic consequences’ if China invades
Global warming kills 14pc of world's corals in a decade
Pfizer jab prevents severe Covid for 6 months: Study
Some Afghan girls return to school
Extreme heat, global warming threatening cities: Study
Israel-Abbas ties warming but peace talks unlikely
EU seeks answers on China, US strategy
Whistleblower to call for regulation


Latest News
Two cases filed against Kanak Sarwar’s sister
DU likely to reopen halls for all students on Oct 10
BCB Election 2021: all set for Wednesday's polling
HC orders to shut down all dens of Rajarbagh Pir
'Nirapad.com' director Farhana Annie arrested
3 sentenced to life in prison in Sirajganj
People will vote for BNP to get rid of AL: Fakhrul
Hasan inaugurates PRIMED project of BBC Media Action
'Dhaka Nagar Paribahan' bus service starts Dec 1
Dengue claims 2 more lives
Most Read News
Teachers at the heart of education recovery
Public interest litigation and publicity in media
Another dead dolphin found in Halda River
DU dorms reopen today
C-19: Future threats and predictions must not be ignored
Cabinet okays Paurosobha (Amend) Act
Govt to formulate Asset Management Company Act
ADB launches new Country Partnership Strategy for BD
Qcoom CEO Ripon held for fraud, remanded
Key points of ‘Pandora Papers’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]ailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft