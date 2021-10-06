Video
Whistleblower to call for regulation

Zuckerberg apologises for six-hour Facebook outage

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

WASHINGTON, Oct 5: A Facebook whistleblower will go before US lawmakers Tuesday to urge regulation of the social media giant, after an outage impacted potentially billions of users and highlighted global dependence on its services.
Ex-employee Frances Haugen is set to testify on Capitol Hill after she leaked reams of internal research to authorities and The Wall Street Journal, which detailed how Facebook knew its sites were potentially harmful to young people's mental health.
She will speak before senators less than a day after Facebook, its photo-sharing app Instagram and messaging service WhatsApp went offline for roughly seven hours, with "billions of users" impacted, according to tracker Downdetector. In excerpts of Haugen's testimony leaked to US media, she accuses Facebook of putting its bottom line before the safety of its users.
Facebook apologized in a tweet later Monday Silicon Valley time, just as the apps started to go back online. "We've been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now," the company added.
"Facebook became a $1 trillion company by paying for its profits with our safety, including the safety of our children," Haugen said in her prepared statement for the Senate hearing quoted by Bloomberg News.
"I came forward because I recognized a frightening truth: almost no one outside of Facebook knows what happens inside Facebook. The company's leadership keeps vital information from the public, the US government, its shareholders, and governments around the world." In her testimony she argues for regulation of the closely scrutinized company that is woven into the daily lives of so many people. "When we realized tobacco companies were hiding the harms it caused, the government took action.     -AFP


