Wednesday, 6 October, 2021, 4:01 AM
216,000 children abused by French clergy since 1950

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

PARIS, Oct 5: French Catholic clergy sexually abused some 216,000 minors from 1950 to 2020, a "massive phenomenon" that was covered up for decades by a "veil of silence", an independent commission said on Tuesday.
The commission's two and a half year investigation was prompted by outrage over abuse claims and prosecutions against Church officials worldwide. When claims against lay members of the Church such as teachers at Catholic schools are included, the number of child abuse victims climbs to 330,000 over the seven decades.
Archbishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, president of the Bishops' Conference of France (CEF) which co-requested the report, expressed his "shame and horror" at the findings. "My wish today is to ask forgiveness from each of you," he told the news conference.
Sauve denounced the "systemic character" of efforts to shield clergy from sex abuse claims and urged the Church to pay reparations even though most cases are well beyond the statute of limitations for          prosecution.
The report, at nearly 2,500 pages, found that the "vast majority" of victims were pre-adolescent boys from a variety of social backgrounds. "The Catholic Church is, after the circle of family and friends, the environment that has the highest prevalence of sexual violence," the report said.
Sauve had already told AFP on Sunday that a "minimum estimate" of 2,900 to 3,200 clergy members had sexually abused children in the French Church since 1950. Yet only a handful of cases prompted disciplinary action under canonical law, let alone criminal prosecution.
The commission began its work after Pope Francis vowed to address abuse by priests in May 2019, ordering people aware of cases to report them to Church officials.    -AFP


