Four found dead in four districts

Four people including three females have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Manikganj, Mymensingh, Rangpur and Tangail, in three days.

MANIKGANJ: An unidentified youth's body was found on Singair-Charigram Road in Dasherhat area of Singair Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Being informed by locals, police recovred the body, aged about 35, just from a nearby bridge in Dasherhat area of the upazila around 10:30 am.

Offcier-in-Charge (OC) of Singair Police Station (PS) Shafiqul Islam Mollah said that locals found a body nearby a bridge on Singair-Charigram Road in the morning and informed the incident to the police.

Following information, a team of law-enforcing agencies rushed to the spot and recovered the body, the OC said.

The body was sent to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, he said.

"We are trying to find out the identity of the body," the OC added.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the body of a female college student in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Fatema Akter, 22, daughter of Hafiz Uddin, a resident of Makhal Kaldair Village under Niguari Union in the upazila. She was a degree second year student of Altaf Hossain Golondaj Degree College.

Locals rescued her in an unconscious state from an abandoned house of Burhan Uddin of Khoda Boxpur Village and took her to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex. The on-duty doctor declared her dead on arrival.

The deceased's brother Abdullah said Fatema along with the family went to the upazila headquarters on Sunday morning. Later, she left them saying she would go to the college.

She had a love affair with one Miraj, son of Burhan Uddin. He might have taken her to his house over mobile phone, said Abdullah.

Miraj told them over cell phone that Fatema was in their house and asked them to bring her back.

On their way to the house, they heard that she was taken to the hospital, he added.

Confirming the incident, Gafargaon PS OC Anukul Sarker said police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

BADARGANJ, RANGPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife in Badarganj Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Shahazadi Begum, 19, was the wife of Ariful Islam, a resident of Santoshpur Pataipara Village under Madhupur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said the family members found the body of Shahazadi hanging from the ceiling of her room in the house in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rangpur Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's family members alleged that Shahazadi might have been killed, and later, her body was hanged from the ceiling.

However, police are investigating the matter.

Officer-in-Charge of Badarganj Police Station Habibur Rahman Habib confirmed the incident.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Police recovered the body of a teenage girl in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 15, could not be known immediately.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Mirzapur Police Station (PS) Mosharraf Hossain said locals spotted the body in Palpara area under Gorai Union in the upazila in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Tangail Sheikh Hasina Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks. The face, hands, and throat of the body were burnt. There was hole-wound on the deceased forehead, the SI added.

Officer-in-Charge of Mirzapur PS Mohammad Rizaul Huque confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.