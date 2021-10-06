Workshop on child, woman dev held in Lalmonirhat

LALMONIRHAT, Oct 5: District Information Office arranged a orientation workshop on awareness communication of Child and Woman development on Wednesday. It was held in the conference room of Civil Surgeon office.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Jafar was present as chief guest while District Information Officer Rashid chaired the workshop.

Among others, Lalmonirhat Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Dipongkor Roy, Senior Journalist Bir Muktijodha Shafiqul Islam were also present.































