Wednesday, 6 October, 2021, 4:01 AM
Home Countryside

Two death-row convicts hanged in Jashore jail

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Our Correspondent

JASHORE, Oct 5: The authorities of Jashore Central Jail have executed two death-row convicts in a case filed for killing two women after violating them in Alamdanga Upazila of the district.
Convicts Mintu alias Kalu, 50, and Aziz alias Azizul, 50, were hanged at about 10:45pm at the jail.
Jailer Tuhin Kanti Khan confirmed this to media around 11:58 pm. Later, the bodies have been handed over to their respective families after legal procedure.
The family met Mintu and Aziz for the last time on Saturday.
Tuhin Kanti said they were hanged in presence of DIG Prison Sagir Miah, district magistrate, superintendent of police and Civil Surgeon Sheikh Abu Shaheen.
According to the prosecution, Kamela Khatun, 30, and her friend Finge Begum, 32, of Jorgachha Village in Alamdanga upazila, were found dead in a field at Railaxmipur Village on September, 27, 2003.
A case was filed by the victims' family members with Alamdanga Police Station in Chuadanga the next day against four people - Mintu, Azizul, Mahi and Sujon.
In July 2007, Chuadanga Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal sentenced Sujon, Aziz and Mintu to death and fined them Tk 2 lakh each.
The High Court later issued an order upholding the verdict of the lower court after hearing the death reference and defendant appeal.
Meanwhile, Convict Mahi died while Sujon was acquitted by the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, and he was released from jail on July 20 this year.


