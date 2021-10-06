Three killed in road accidents

Three people were killed in separate road accidents in three districts- Sirajganj, Natore, and Jhenaidah, in two days.

SIRAJGANJ: A man was killed when a sand-laden truck hit him on a local road under Kazipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Khalilur Rahman, 55. He was the inhabitant of Bilchatar Village of Kazipur Upazila.

Inspector (Investigation) of Kazipur Police Station (PS) Humayun Kabir said that Khalilur died on the spot when a sand-laden speedy truck hit him near Dhekurhat in Kazipur in the morning.

Being informed, a team of police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the police official said.

Locals caught truck driver Azad and handed him over to police, he said.

Police also seized the truck, he added.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A man was killed and eight others were injured as a goods-laden truck rammed into a microbus on the Pabna-Natore Highway in Godhara area under Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Aziz, a resident of Aladi village of Natore Sadar upazila.

He was also the director of Natore General Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bonpara Highway PS Mozaffar Hossain said that Aziz died on the spot when a goods-laden truck hit the micro bus which was carrying him.

The body was sent to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC said.

SHAILKUPA, JHENAIDAH: A 28-year-old young man was killed as two motorcycles collided head-on in Shailkupa Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Akas, son of late Shahidul Islam, of Char Charbakhba Village in the upazila.

According to witnesses, two motorcycles collided head-on in Bandekhali area in the afternoon, leaving two people critically injured.

Akash succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital while another injured was admitted to a nearby hospital.

Shailkupa PS OC Jahangir Hossain confirmed the incident.







