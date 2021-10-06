Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 October, 2021, 4:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Illegal gas connections at Bhaluka continue unabated

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Our Correspondent

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH, Oct 5: Unfair practice of Titas Gas & Distribution Company in Bhaluka Upazila of the district is continuing.
Under the zonal sales office of Titas in the upazila, illegal gas line connections are being made after taking bribes. These gas lines are given to different houses through thin plastic pipes by cutting road.
The gas transmission management is not concerned about the  dangerous situation. Locals said, gas line bursting incident can take place anytime.
Extra money is being realised from industrial and residential subscribers, who complain of gas leakage. In the case of changing name and address, they also face       harassment.
According to field sources, illegal gas line is being given in the upazila at Tk 20,000 to one lakh.
In this process, an unscrupulous quarter of officers and employees of Titas has bagged huge money in the last few years, the sources said.
 After being pressured from higher authority, few lines were cut; but later these were re-connected by managing the local office of Titas.
A visit found illegal gas lines in Bhaluka Pourasabha and adjoining areas; against one legal line five to eight illegal connections have been made.
It was learnt, house owners are paying Tk 1,000 for one oven and Tk 1,500 for two ovens to the unscrupulous circle.
Over 100 illegal lines were found in Seedstore Awlatali Road, Jaloplaza Road, and No. 2 gate of Master Bari Badsa Textile.
It was alleged that a local influential quarter and Bhaluka Zonal Office Manager are involved in these illegal activities.
Member Secretary of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon's (BAPA)-Bhaluka Kamrul Hasan Pathan Kamal said, in exchange of bribe, Titas employees give gas lines.
For these illegal connections, the risk of accidents increases, and the government is missing crores of taka revenue, he maintained.
Bhaluka Zonal Office Manager Engineer Delwar Hossain said, "I don't make any statement without any written application. Drive will be conducted if there is any true information."





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four found dead in four districts
Workshop on child, woman dev held in Lalmonirhat
Two death-row convicts hanged in Jashore jail
Three killed in road accidents
Illegal gas connections at Bhaluka continue unabated
Puja shopping gains momentum in Rajshahi
300 destitute families get food items at Kawkhali
52 detained on different charges in 5 dists


Latest News
Two cases filed against Kanak Sarwar’s sister
DU likely to reopen halls for all students on Oct 10
BCB Election 2021: all set for Wednesday's polling
HC orders to shut down all dens of Rajarbagh Pir
'Nirapad.com' director Farhana Annie arrested
3 sentenced to life in prison in Sirajganj
People will vote for BNP to get rid of AL: Fakhrul
Hasan inaugurates PRIMED project of BBC Media Action
'Dhaka Nagar Paribahan' bus service starts Dec 1
Dengue claims 2 more lives
Most Read News
Teachers at the heart of education recovery
Public interest litigation and publicity in media
Another dead dolphin found in Halda River
C-19: Future threats and predictions must not be ignored
DU dorms reopen today
Cabinet okays Paurosobha (Amend) Act
Govt to formulate Asset Management Company Act
ADB launches new Country Partnership Strategy for BD
Qcoom CEO Ripon held for fraud, remanded
Key points of ‘Pandora Papers’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft