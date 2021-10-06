Illegal gas connections at Bhaluka continue unabated

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH, Oct 5: Unfair practice of Titas Gas & Distribution Company in Bhaluka Upazila of the district is continuing.

Under the zonal sales office of Titas in the upazila, illegal gas line connections are being made after taking bribes. These gas lines are given to different houses through thin plastic pipes by cutting road.

The gas transmission management is not concerned about the dangerous situation. Locals said, gas line bursting incident can take place anytime.

Extra money is being realised from industrial and residential subscribers, who complain of gas leakage. In the case of changing name and address, they also face harassment.

According to field sources, illegal gas line is being given in the upazila at Tk 20,000 to one lakh.

In this process, an unscrupulous quarter of officers and employees of Titas has bagged huge money in the last few years, the sources said.

After being pressured from higher authority, few lines were cut; but later these were re-connected by managing the local office of Titas.

A visit found illegal gas lines in Bhaluka Pourasabha and adjoining areas; against one legal line five to eight illegal connections have been made.

It was learnt, house owners are paying Tk 1,000 for one oven and Tk 1,500 for two ovens to the unscrupulous circle.

Over 100 illegal lines were found in Seedstore Awlatali Road, Jaloplaza Road, and No. 2 gate of Master Bari Badsa Textile.

It was alleged that a local influential quarter and Bhaluka Zonal Office Manager are involved in these illegal activities.

Member Secretary of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon's (BAPA)-Bhaluka Kamrul Hasan Pathan Kamal said, in exchange of bribe, Titas employees give gas lines.

For these illegal connections, the risk of accidents increases, and the government is missing crores of taka revenue, he maintained.

Bhaluka Zonal Office Manager Engineer Delwar Hossain said, "I don't make any statement without any written application. Drive will be conducted if there is any true information."







