Puja shopping gains momentum in Rajshahi



The saree market at Saheb Bazar in Rajshahi City vibrant. photo: observer

Buyers, mostly women, are gathering to purchase puja clothes including saree for their family members.

The demand for Indian Katan, Huffsilk and Georgette has increased this year, shoppers said.

Besides, the demand for locally made garments, especially attractive jeans and punjabis, is also high among male shoppers. Traders are optimistic to earn good profits on the occasion of this year's puja.

Saheb Ali, a saree seller in Saheb Bazar in the city said they have brought in garments with special puja designs; their sarees and punjabis have attracted buyers.

Asadur Rahman, another saree seller, said the demand for women's Katan saree in India is high this time. "I have added Katan saree of different colours to the collection. Besides Katan and Georgette are also selling well".

Sampa Saha, a shopper from city's Laxmipur area, said, "I have come to shop for the whole family. My mother-in-law told me to take Katan saree for her. Of course, I also like Katan saree."

Sandhya Rani, another buyer from Kumarpara area, said, "Durga Puja is our main religious festival. We enjoy much during the festival. So we do make purchases of new clothes on this occasion. I have bought new things for everyone of our family."













