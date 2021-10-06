300 destitute families get food items at Kawkhali

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR, Oct 5: A total of 300 families, who sought food assistance from the government calling 333, received food items from the local administration in Kawkhali Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Kawkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Khaleda Khatun Rekha distributed the food items among the poor people on the upazila parishad premises in the morning.

The food items include rice, rentil, oil and salt.

Kawkhali Upazila Parishad Chairman Abu Seyed Mia Monu, Upazila Awami League General Secretary Moniruzzaman Paltan and Project Implementation Officer GM Saiful Islam, among others, were also present during the distribution.





