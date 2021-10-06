52 detained on different charges in 5 dists

A total of 52 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in five districts- Chapainawabganj, Noakhali, Dinajpur, Naogaon and Rajshahi, in three days.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Police in a drive arrested 17 accused including two women, from different areas under Gomastapur Upazila in the district in the last 24 hours since Tuesday morning.

The accused are Nazrul Islam, Fayez, Nazmul Haque, Jasim Uddin, Nadim, Moazzem Hossen, Abdul Quium, Kamal Hossen, Anwarul Islam, Shafiqul Islam, Bishal, Foysal, Razu ahmed, Jahidul Islam, Anarul Islam, Roksana Begum, and Moslema Begum.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gomastapur Police Station (PS) Dilip Kumar Das said that police arrested the accused from different areas in the upazila in 24 hours.

The arrested men were sent to jail followed by a court order in the afternoon.

NOAKHALI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), supporter of Bashurhat Municipality Mayor Quader Mirza, from Dighir Par area in Maijdee Bazar of the district on Sunday.

The arrested person is Shahadat Hossain, 30. He is an accused in 14 cases.

He is the acting general secretary of the so-called Upazila unit of BCL formed by Quader Mirza.

District DB Inspector (Investigation) Mohammad Rabiul Haque said a team of the DB nabbed Shahadat at around 12pm.

He will be produced before a court of Chief Judicial Magistrate showing him arrest in the cases, Mohammad Rabiul said.

DINAJPUR: Police have detained a young man for allegedly raping his cousin sister in Kotwali PS area in the district after receiving a phone call through national emergency helpline 999.

Detained Rakibul Islam Nayon, 20, is a resident of Boraipur area under the PS.

A press release, sent by 999 media cell, said father of the second grader girl made a call to the emergency helpline service on Sunday afternoon and informed that the youth raped his daughter. He wants to take a legal action.

However, the national emergency helpline 999 contacted Kotwali PS and sought an intervention in this regard.

Being informed, a team of the law-enforcers went there and detained the young man.

A case was lodged with the PS in this connection, said its Sub-Inspector Md Jasim, adding that the victim was sent to a hospital for medical test.

MANDA, NAOGAON: A total of 14 people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in Manda Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The arrested persons are: Aijul Sarker, 32, of Mirpur Village; Saidur Rahman, 45, and Shariat Hossain, 27, of Michhu Para; Mahbubur Rahman, 43, of Kataktoil; Ajit Chandra Sarker, 49, of Monoharpur; Murad Hossain, 27, of Dosati; Anwar Hossain, 40, of Sahapur Choukidar Para; Yakub Ali, 40, of Sheelgram; Jahangir Hossain, 37, and Abul Hossain, 32, of Elenga; Sweet Hossain Firoz, 23, of Chakkanu; Nizam Uddin, 28, of Nahalkalupara; and Kazem Uddin, 26, of Fatehpur Village in the upazila; and Ezabur Rahman Ezab, 26, a resident of Gazipur Sonamasjid area in Shibganj Upazila of Chapainawabganj District.

On information, members of Rapid Action Battalion conducted a drive in Kalisofa Village under Bharsho Union at night and arrested Ezabur Rahman along with firearm.

The remaining 13 were arrested by police in separate drives.

Of them, eight had arrest warrant and the rest were detained on different charges.

However, the arrested were sent to jail on Sunday.

Manda PS OC Shahinur Rahman confirmed the matter.

RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and DB Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested 19 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Saturday morning.

Among the arrestees, five had arrest warrant, 10 were held with drugs and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.









