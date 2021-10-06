Video
Wednesday, 6 October, 2021, 4:00 AM
Home Countryside

930 ticketless train passengers fined in Pabna

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Oct 5: A total of Tk 1,81,280 was fined from 930 train passengers who did not purchase tickets on Saturday.  
During a special drive in the Pakshi Railway Station in Ishwardi Upazila of the district at 11:30pm on Ishwardi-Rahanpur, Ishwardi-Chilahati, Khulna-Rajshahi, Rajshahi Station, Ishwardi Junction Station and Dhalarchar routes of Pakshi Railway Division, these non-ticketed passengers were slapped with fine.
Besides, fines and fares were also taken from passengers without tickets through 'block check' in different stations. During the operation, stray people were taken off the train on bond for the convenience of the passengers.
The checked trains are Intercity Silk City, Dhalarchar, Kopotaksh, Gobra Tungipara, Barindra, Madhumati and Dhumketu Express. Tickets were also checked in the station platform. Led by Pakshi Divisional Railway Commercial Officer Nasir Uddin, the operation was conducted, among others, by Assistant Commercial Officer AKM Nurul Alam and TTE Abdul Alim Biswas Mithu.


