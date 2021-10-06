Lightning kills two

Two people including an elderly man were killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Kurigram, on Sunday.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A college student was killed by lightning strike in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Sagar, 18, son of Hossain Mia, a resident of Digha Village under Raona Union in the upazila. He was a twelfth grader at Hurmat Ullah College in the area. Local and the decaesed's family sources said thunderbolt struck Sagar nearby the house at around 3pm, which left him dead on the spot.

Raona Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Shahabul Alam confirmed the incident.

CHILMARI, KURIGRAM: An elderly man was killed by lightning strike in Chilmari Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Ansar Ali, 65, a resident of Chhota Kustari area in the upazila.

Local sources said thunderbolt struck Ansar Ali in Pedikhewa Beel area at noon while he was cutting grass for his cattle there, which left him dead on the spot.

Thanahat UP Chairman Abdur Razzak Milon confirmed the incident.











