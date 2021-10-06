Video
Covid-19: Four more die at RMCH

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Oct 5: Another four people died in Covid-19 Ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours from Monday 9 am to Tuesday 9 am.
Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, director of the RMCH, confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.
Of the deceased, two were confirmed Covid-19 positive while the remaining two showed symptoms.
Some 73 were undergoing treatment against its 192-bed capacity during the 24 hours  till Tuesday morning, he added.


