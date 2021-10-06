Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 6 October, 2021, 4:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Betel nut price, production low at Betagi

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Our Correspondent

A betel nut wholesale market in Betagi Upazila. photo: observer

A betel nut wholesale market in Betagi Upazila. photo: observer

BETAGI, BARGUNA, Oct 5: Compared to just previous year, there has been a less production of betel nut this year in coastal Betagi Upazila of the district.
The price of this year's betel nut produce is also low.
The less production has been caused due to no-rainfall in the upazila during the period from Kartik to Baishakh.
Growers and small traders are in concern about the low betel nut price whereas prices of essentials are higher.
Local sources said, there are small and large betel nut orchards in about eight hectares of land in one municipality and in seven unions of the upazila. In these areas, all trees did not yield betel nuts due to the no-rain.
Professor D. Santosh Kumar Basu of Botany Department of Patuakhali Science & Technology University said, betel nut helps reduce risk of stroke and cardiovascular. But eating betel nut much is harmful to health, he added.
Orchard owners said, betel nut trees start flowering during Baishakh-Jaista. The flowers grow betel nuts during Ashwin-Kartik. By first week of Ashwin new betel nuts start arriving in bazaars. Ashwin, Kartik and Agrahayan make the full season of betel nut.
There would be arrival of huge betel nuts in every bazaar of the upazila during this time before. But this year's betel nut arrival is poor due to less production.
Local traders said, 60 per cent of betel nuts are kept in water to preserve these for selling later on.  The rest 40 per cent is dried under the sun for sale in different areas.
Abdur Rahman said, the price of betel nut was good in the first quarter of Ashwin. But later the price declined later on.
A visit to municipality and unions found 40 main bazaars vibrant, including Betagi Poura Bazar, Joupkhali Bazar, Putiakhali, Ranipur, Gariabunia, Bibichini, Laxmipura, Deshantarkathi, Basanda, Hosnabad, Jalisha, Mokamia, Sonar Bangla, Kazirhat, Bolibunia, Kawnia, Chandakhali, Mirerhat, Kumrahkhali, and Sarishamuri.
Small traders are purchasing betel nuts from these bazaars, and later they are selling these to wholesalers.
Per 20 pieces of betel nuts are selling at Tk 250, 300 or Tk 350 on the basis of quality and size. But good quality of beyel nut is selling at Tk 300 to 400, lower by Tk 50 to 80 compared to last year's.
Small Trader Bhudev Samaddar in Betagi Poura Bazar said, both yield and price are lower this year.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Iqbal Hossain said, farmers and small traders are in concern for not having fair prices of ripe and immature betel nuts in bazaars.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four found dead in four districts
Workshop on child, woman dev held in Lalmonirhat
Two death-row convicts hanged in Jashore jail
Three killed in road accidents
Illegal gas connections at Bhaluka continue unabated
Puja shopping gains momentum in Rajshahi
300 destitute families get food items at Kawkhali
52 detained on different charges in 5 dists


Latest News
Two cases filed against Kanak Sarwar’s sister
DU likely to reopen halls for all students on Oct 10
BCB Election 2021: all set for Wednesday's polling
HC orders to shut down all dens of Rajarbagh Pir
'Nirapad.com' director Farhana Annie arrested
3 sentenced to life in prison in Sirajganj
People will vote for BNP to get rid of AL: Fakhrul
Hasan inaugurates PRIMED project of BBC Media Action
'Dhaka Nagar Paribahan' bus service starts Dec 1
Dengue claims 2 more lives
Most Read News
Teachers at the heart of education recovery
Public interest litigation and publicity in media
Another dead dolphin found in Halda River
C-19: Future threats and predictions must not be ignored
DU dorms reopen today
Cabinet okays Paurosobha (Amend) Act
Govt to formulate Asset Management Company Act
ADB launches new Country Partnership Strategy for BD
Qcoom CEO Ripon held for fraud, remanded
Key points of ‘Pandora Papers’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft