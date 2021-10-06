Betel nut price, production low at Betagi



A betel nut wholesale market in Betagi Upazila. photo: observer

The price of this year's betel nut produce is also low.

The less production has been caused due to no-rainfall in the upazila during the period from Kartik to Baishakh.

Growers and small traders are in concern about the low betel nut price whereas prices of essentials are higher.

Local sources said, there are small and large betel nut orchards in about eight hectares of land in one municipality and in seven unions of the upazila. In these areas, all trees did not yield betel nuts due to the no-rain.

Professor D. Santosh Kumar Basu of Botany Department of Patuakhali Science & Technology University said, betel nut helps reduce risk of stroke and cardiovascular. But eating betel nut much is harmful to health, he added.

Orchard owners said, betel nut trees start flowering during Baishakh-Jaista. The flowers grow betel nuts during Ashwin-Kartik. By first week of Ashwin new betel nuts start arriving in bazaars. Ashwin, Kartik and Agrahayan make the full season of betel nut.

There would be arrival of huge betel nuts in every bazaar of the upazila during this time before. But this year's betel nut arrival is poor due to less production.

Local traders said, 60 per cent of betel nuts are kept in water to preserve these for selling later on. The rest 40 per cent is dried under the sun for sale in different areas.

Abdur Rahman said, the price of betel nut was good in the first quarter of Ashwin. But later the price declined later on.

A visit to municipality and unions found 40 main bazaars vibrant, including Betagi Poura Bazar, Joupkhali Bazar, Putiakhali, Ranipur, Gariabunia, Bibichini, Laxmipura, Deshantarkathi, Basanda, Hosnabad, Jalisha, Mokamia, Sonar Bangla, Kazirhat, Bolibunia, Kawnia, Chandakhali, Mirerhat, Kumrahkhali, and Sarishamuri.

Small traders are purchasing betel nuts from these bazaars, and later they are selling these to wholesalers.

Per 20 pieces of betel nuts are selling at Tk 250, 300 or Tk 350 on the basis of quality and size. But good quality of beyel nut is selling at Tk 300 to 400, lower by Tk 50 to 80 compared to last year's.

Small Trader Bhudev Samaddar in Betagi Poura Bazar said, both yield and price are lower this year.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Iqbal Hossain said, farmers and small traders are in concern for not having fair prices of ripe and immature betel nuts in bazaars.











