Wednesday, 6 October, 2021, 4:00 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Medicinal plants on the verge of extinction

Published : Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

Dear Sir
Medicinal plants are a natural herbal medicine. Even a few years ago, many of such species could be seen around the house, on both sides of the road. But now it is not so eye to find them. The role of medicinal plants in the manufacture of ayurvedic medicine and allopathic medicines is important. But due to lack of conservation, these valuable and useful medicinal plants are being destroyed.

Unawareness, deforestation and neglect have led to the extinction of these valuable medicinal plants. In the past, innumerable neem trees could be seen in different parts of the village but now it is difficult to find those plants. Many young people today do not know the medicinal plant and its importance. Garbage thinks that people are cutting down these plants without any hesitation. People need to be informed about the medicinal properties of medicinal plants.

This precious resource can be protected by planting herbaceous plant saplings in backyards, open spaces, fallow lands and even on both sides of the road through care, creating massive public awareness. That is why we all need to be aware.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



