Endangered important southwest rivers

Water quality data of those rivers published by the Department of Environment (DoE) of the Bangladesh government in a recent report shows that "the salinity of the Bhairab River varied from 0.1 ppt to 6.4 ppt, whereas the salinity of the Rupsha varied from 0.1 ppt to 7.9 ppt. For the Pashurriver, it varied from 0.6 ppt to 13.1 ppt, referring to a higher salinity of the rivers, which is due to the decrease in freshwater flow especially, during dry periods from the upstream rivers and the effect of the Ganges barrage at Farakka located in Murshidabad district of the Indian West Bengal state.



According to the Ganges Agreement in 1996, Bangladesh was supposed to get 35,000 cusecs of water, but India gave 9,000 cusecs of water which is negligible in quantity. Indeed, as the main branch of the Ganges, the Padma River is not getting ample water during the ticklish dry seasons from the Ganges. Consequently, the water of the Padma is drying up and accumulating silt every year notably. Similarly, Since the Gorairiver is intimately associated with the Padma River, the Gorairiver is equally affected by the riverPadma.



On the other hand, all the branch and tributary rivers of the southwest regions rely on the riverGorai for water. Now, it is well documented that if the Gorai gets affected by the Padma river, then all the branch and tributary rivers of the southwest will face its terrific influence avowedly. In general, it is the law of nature that tributaries are always invaded by themain rivers. Thus, the complication has created an incommensurate misery for the southwest people.



For the sake of pellucidity, this tribulation can be partitioned into three aspects: Economical depreciation, flood and cyclone, and migration from the southwest. Economical depreciation has been a conventional phenomenon for the southwest.Though along with the southeastern region, including notably Dhaka, Narayanganj, and Chittagong with the aspect of contributing to GDP, the southwestern regions, Khulna, Bagerhat, and Satkhira comprised an equivalent contribution to GDP even a few years back, lately the southwestern regions are lagging far behind them due to constant death of the rivers.



Endangered important southwest rivers



After the economical depreciation, floods and cyclones can be considered misery for the coastal area in consequence of dying rivers. No sooner had a cyclone hit the southwest coast than another enormous cyclone appeared with much destruction. And with many cyclones, during the monsoon, the southwest regions are being flooded every year by overflowing rivers as all the rivers havelost their navigability.Homesbeinglost, many inhabitants of the coastal area are relocating to different regions of Bangladesh.



As per Friedman's report, about 500,000 people migrate toDhaka city from coastal and rural areas every year. More than 1 million people are involved in agriculture and farming in this coastal area.



However, due to the constant cyclones and floods, the people of these regions involved in the same avocations are discouraged to produce awfully, and for survival they are moving elsewhere in search of several businesses where they can avoid losses.



Anyway, let's find the reasons for diminishing of these rivers. One of the crucial reasons for the destruction of the rivers of the southwest is the sewerage system of Khulna city and its adjoining two districts, Bagerhat and Satkhira. Astonishingly there is no sewerage systemat present. Consequently, all the wastes of these cities are falling directly into the water even without difficulty.As per World Water Atlas analysis, almost 25% of solid waste is piled up from the Khulna city - the remains are being thrown away straight in the Rupsha River in full swing. This horrible mismanagement exists not only in Khulna city but also inBagerhat and Satkhira.



It is high time the authorities took feasible initiatives, to overlook the economic depreciationof the southwest. And with the initiatives, the rivers of the coastal areas that are still subsistent should have adequate space next to them so that the current of these rivers can flow at their own pace.

Furthermore, use of the land around the rivers should be banned by enforcing laws immediately. We, however, can predict that the existence of the rivers will continue to disappear bit by bit until the unplanned embankment and river governance come to an end as quickly as possible.

The writer is studying International Relations at Jahangirnagar University.









Shrimp exports, however, have been playing in boosting theeconomy of Bangladesh since the 1980s where 80% of the country's shrimp production comes from the southwestern region. According to the Fisheries Department, in the 2015-16 fiscal year, more than 30,000 tons of shrimp were exported from Bangladesh. In 2017-18, the exportation was 25,000 tons but in the 2019-20 fiscal year the export decreased to 18,046 tons. 