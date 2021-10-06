Addressing deceptive advertising



Alaul Alam



In these days it is evident that entrepreneurs and companies are not bothered about their fake advertising whether it has severe impacts on the consumers, rather their only concern is to increase their immediate sales.



Specially, the people of developing countries are bearing the most brunt of the deceptive advertising. Both national and multi-national are desperate to fulfil their business target fair or foul. They see huge scopes to befool the consumers in the developing and under-developed countries. In Bangladesh the deceptive advertisements from daily essentials to home appliances are very rampant which affect the consumers disastrously.



It is evident that advertising culture for promoting products in the market is not a new phenomenon, ratherthe history of advertising can be traced to ancient civilizations. First, oral advertising was recorded in the history. Products were advertised playing flutes and marching on the streets to make the consumers known about the products.



Undoubtedly, TV advertising is very significant to popularize any product to the consumers in the quickest possible time. These days apart from TV platform, goods manufacturing companies have seen online platforms the fertile ground for promoting their products.



Findings from a study reveal that the consumers are greatly influenced to buy their necessary products watching advertisements on TV. The more the products are advertised, the more the sales increase.



Certainly, there are some multi-national and national companies of which name even an ordinary consumer knows and relies on their produces. But how far they are satisfying their consumers with their business ethics is questioned by many.More often media sources expose many fraudulent activities of the reputed consumer goodsmanufacturing companies.



It is really surprising to see in the advertising that most of the companies who claim their products to ne clinically tested, proven or experimented,often fail to prove in different testing labs.



In these days people are more health conscious and like to eat low fat and healthy products. The consumer goodsmanufacturing companies are describing the quality of their products highlighting some words such as low fat, diet, sugar free and good for heath, etc. The advertisements attract the consumers thinking that they have selected the healthy products but in reality they may not be in most cases.



Again it seems more frustrating when we see the label on the bottle of cooking oil claiming the healing powers produced by some reputed companies. They also claim that the cooking oil they are marketing prolongs youth of consumers, strengthens their hair and improves the health of their skins while advertising.



We see that many national and multi-national companies give advertising on their baby food items providing fake information. In advertising there is a common claim that by taking their products the children will be taller, sharper and stronger than those who will not be taken.



But in many developed countries the multi-national companies have no scopes to provide fake information about the products they are marketing. Even in those countries advertising on baby food items are completely prohibited.



Fake claims are also rampant in the advertising of beauty products. Many companies give the guarantee that their products will soften and brighten the skin. Besides, the users will have healthier skin as their products are full of vitamins and antioxidants. Certainly, they see huge success over misleading the consumers.



Experts opine that beauty products cannot make the users fairer; if that could be, there would be no more black people in Africa and Asia. Again beauty products hardly make the users younger as getting aged is very natural. In case of shampoo and hair conditioners it is claimed that hair fall must be stopped within 14 days. Think how they are befooling us with enticing information.



In the cities, departmental stores are found to take different sales strategies to fulfil their targeted sales in the framing time. They advertise discount offers through SMS on different items of products. Especially on holidays they announce discount offers on some selected products but to purchase those products the buyers are to go through some conditions which are not informed to the customers in the SMS advertising.



Recently my eyes got still on an online advertising. The advertising claims that a single pizza is one taka only. But when I went through the advertisement in detail, I found that the first pizza must be purchased with TK 700 hundred, then the second pizza would be Taka 1.



You may become entertained to see such advertisements and think that such offers are really cheap but things are not like that, rather they have doubled the price of one pizza and made fraud with the consumers with fake enticement. In the advertising, companies usually claim that they are offering discount but the real thing is that they are giving discount offers on the increased prices of the products and befooling the consumers.



Again we see that national and multi-national companies use beautiful girls and women in advertising their products. In the advertising girls are shown in the wrong way that they are also products. Sexy gestures are displayed to attract the consumers towards the products they advertise. The sexy image of a model wearing top, t-shirt and short pant are revealed on screen to promote their products. It is undoubtedly an unethical practice in advertising as sex is not related to the products or services.



In the recent times some fraudulent E- business organizations such as Evaly and E-orange have attracted the consumers to their products by stating enticing and fake information and misguided the consumers.



Undoubtedly, fake advertising needs to be addressed in the light of existing acts and laws.On top of that, to combat this burning issue there is no alternative to establish a strong legislative bodies who will work against deceptive advertising. To this end, it is very urgent to stop deceptive advertising disastrous for consumers.

The writer is teacher at Prime University and a research scholar at the IBS





