Essence of leadership pipeline model in corporate house

A competent leader motivated subordinates to be self-sufficient and confident to enhance self-efficacy so that reliance on others can be reduced for guidelines and directions. Leadership is vital for better performance of the organization and it can bring significant positive outcomes if leaders apply leadership approaches or model based on context and culture of the organization.



There are five levels of leadership to develop leaders at top-level of the organization These are;

(i) Level-1: Position (Rights) - People will follow you because they have to.

(ii) Level-2: Permission (Relationship) - People will follow you because they want to.

(iii) Level-3: Production (Results) - People will follow you because of what you have done for the organization.

(iv) Level-4: People development (Reproduction) - People will follow you because of what you have done for them. At this level a leader should follow the following rules for employees' subordinate's development.

Role1-I do: Leader show his/her competency to the subordinates.

Role2-I do it and you are with me: Leaders demonstrates everything to the subordinates.

Role3-You (subordinates) do it and I am with you: Leaders may help the subordinates if he/she faced any problem doing the work.

Role4-You (Subordinates) do it: Subordinates should gradually empowered for doing assigned job.

Role5- You (subordinates) do it and someone with you: Subordinates are more competent enough to demonstrate the any activity of the organization.

(v) Level-5: Pinnacle (Respect): People will follow you because of what you are and what you represent.



Leadership pipeline model designed with changing leadership accountabilities in mind. It is a mechanism to identify future leaders based on performance and potential who can adapt in changed circumstances in organizational life. The leadership pipeline model helps organizations grow leaders internally at every level from entry level to top levels. It provides a framework that can be used to think about how you'll train your subordinates to take the next step up the leadership ladder. There are six stages of leadership ladder which may be shown in the figure.



Essence of leadership pipeline model in corporate house



They put away their goals for definite time and then back and check their performance against goals. This way, they find out what they do well and what they do poorly. They also find out whether they picked the truly important things to do that will help the organization achieve its overall objectives and also materialize dreams of his/her career development.



To sum up, leadership pipeline model stresses the upward development of high potential employees with the filling the vacancies and takes a long-term view of the organization's human resource needs. In this perspective, HR professionals can identify the talent and facilitate the upward movement in line with institutional expectations and individual's competency enhancement. So, Human Resource Management should play an active role in using the leadership pipeline model as an effective succession planning tool for developing effective leaders from bottom to top level in organization hierarchy to achieve common goals of corporate houses.





Professor Dr Md Abu Taher, Member, University Grants Commission of Bangladesh, Dhaka



