‘Taliban defeated US forces in Afghanistan’



Nizam Ahmed



"It is clear, it is obvious to all of us, that the war in Afghanistan did not end on the terms we wanted, with the Taliban in power in Kabul," General Mark Milley, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the House Armed Services Committee in Washington, on September 29, last.



"The war (in Afghanistan) was a strategic failure," Milley told the committee hearing about the recent US troop pullout from Afghanistan and the chaotic evacuation from the capital Kabul. "It wasn't lost in the last 20 days or even 20 months. There's a cumulative effect to a series of strategic decisions that go way back," said General Milley, the top military advisor to President Joe Biden, who ordered an end to the 20-year US troop presence in Afghanistan.



"Whenever you get some phenomenon like a war that is lost -- and it has been, in the sense of we accomplished our strategic task of protecting America against Al-Qaeda, but certainly the end state is a whole lot different than what we wanted," Milley said. "So whenever a phenomenon like that happens, there's an awful lot of causal factors," he said. "And we're going to have to figure that out. A lot of lessons learned here."



As per the agreement it had reached with the Taliban, the US thought the Afghan government led by former President Ashraf Ghani would remain in power after US withdrawal to negotiate formation of new government with the Taliban. But Ashraf Ghani fled to Qatar as Taliban fighters fanned out across the capital Kabul on August 15 and took control of the presidential palace after President Ashraf Ghani had left Afghanistan saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed, signalling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan.



General Milley admitted before the committee hearing about the recent US troop pullout from Afghanistan and the chaotic evacuation from the capital Kabul that the war was a strategic failure after 20 years of American blood and treasure spent in Afghanistan. He said in the end, perhaps, the war could never have been won.



Though the deadline for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan was August 31, as per the deal, the US forces left their posts and concentrated in the Kabul International Airport on the eve of August 15 in the wake of the hasty and unopposed advancement of Taliban forces. The US forces retreated to the Kabul airport so quickly that it left behind high-tech arsenal of weaponry and equipment worth of $85 billion including 2,000 armoured vehicles and 40 aircraft and tens and thousands of sophisticated combat weapons.



Taliban has not (only) won the war against the US, but (also) taught the occupiers a great lesson. "So whenever a phenomenon like that happens, there's an awful lot of causal factor," he said. "And we're going to have to figure that out. A lot of lessons learned here," General Milley told the committee. Milley listed a number of factors responsible for the US defeat going back to a missed opportunity to capture or kill Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden at Tora Bora soon after the 2001 US invasion of Afghanistan. Top US defence officials also said the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan can be traced back to a deal between the group and the Trump administration.



Gen Mark Milley and Gen Frank McKenzie, two top US generals while giving testimony to the House Armed Services Committee said they had recommended keeping a force of 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, ahead of the full US withdrawal in August. This appears to contradict President Joe Biden's assertion to an ABC journalist on August 19 that he did not recall anyone giving him such advice.



The Taliban took power in August, after rapidly advancing through the country. Gen Milley said the US had been taken by surprise by the speed of the Afghan government's collapse. The two US generals were questioned by the Armed Services Committee along with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. The hearing comes weeks after a chaotic withdrawal at Kabul airport as foreign powers sought to get their citizens home and thousands of desperate Afghans begged for rescue. A suicide attack killed 182 people during the withdrawal operation. Thirteen US service personnel and at least 169 Afghans were killed by the airport gate on August 26.



The so-called Doha agreement was signed in February 2020 and set a date for the US to withdraw its troops. The agreement for bringing peace to Afghanistan signed between the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, known as the Taliban and the US signed on February 29, 2020. Under the agreement the US was committed to withdraw all military forces of the US and its coalition partners and all non-diplomatic civilian personnel, private security contractors, trainers, advisors, and supporting services personnel from Afghanistan, within 14 months following the announcement of this agreement.



Accordingly the US, its allies, and the coalition reduced the number of US forces in Afghanistan to 8,600 and withdrew all forces from five military bases in 135 days. The US, its allies and the coalition also completed withdrawal of all remaining forces from Afghanistan within the remaining 9.5 months.



Under the agreement US and its coalition released up to 5,000 combat and political prisoners and Taliban released 1,000 of US and coalition prisoners by March 10, 2020. The relevant sides also released all the remaining prisoners over the course of the subsequent three months. With the start of intra-Afghan negotiations, the US initiated an administrative review of US sanctions and the sanctions were removed by late last year.



With the start of intra-Afghan negotiations, the US started diplomatic engagement with other members of the United Nations Security Council and removed the Taliban from the sanctions by the middle of 2020. The US and its allies also refrained from using of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Afghanistan or intervening in its domestic affairs. In conjunction with the announcement of this agreement, the Taliban took steps to prevent any group or individual, including al-Qaida, from using the soil of Afghanistan to threaten the security of the US and its allies.



The US and the Taliban sought positive relations with each other and expected that the relations between the US and the new post-settlement Afghan Islamic government as determined by the intra-Afghan dialogue and negotiations would be positive. The US would seek economic cooperation for reconstruction with the new post- settlement Afghan Islamic government as determined by the intra-Afghan dialogue and negotiations, and will not intervene in its internal affairs. The agreement was signed in duplicate, in Pashto, Dari and English languages, each text being equally authentic.



However, after the hasty US retreat from across Afghanistan ahead of the deadline and final withdrawal from Kabul international airport on August 31, the US and the world community must come forward to implement the remaining parts of Doha agreement, otherwise Afghanistan may choose different strategy to survive economically and that may detrimental for all concerned.



The writer is Business Editor, The Daily Observer







