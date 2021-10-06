Mismanagement eats up another project

In 2014, the Bangladesh government took up a project titled "Power Generation in co-generation method and installation of Sugar Refinery at North Bengal Sugar Mills" in order to generate power through co-generation and refine raw sugar at North Bengal Sugar Mills Limited. The purpose was to make the chronic loss-maker mills profitable.



Unfortunately, in January this year, the Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) of the Planning Commission suspended the project. The committee came up with a directive to conduct a new feasibility study.



However, the project's main objective was to generate power using bagasse, add additional power to the national grid after meeting the mill's own demand and help mitigate power deficit to some extent. It was also thought that power generation this way would turn the mill lucrative.



Now, it is surprising to know that with just six months remaining before the extended tenure of a seven-year project ended, the planners flip-flopped on it, stating it to be unfeasible. They also suggested a new assessment to take up a fresh project instead.



The Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) had been tasked with implementing the Tk324 crore project initiated by the industries ministry. The project, initially supposed to end in 2016 had been extended to June 2021. As of March 2021, the project could make only 16 per cent progress with Tk9.73 crore expenses on it. Several vehicles were purchased for project implementation and other related works. Besides, necessary equipment was procured, which now remains unused for the project's suspension.



It is unfortunate and unacceptable that after waste of so many years and so much money, a project has been proved unfeasible. Now, question rises about the competence of the people related to the project from the very beginning.



Electricity generation using fibre residual after the extraction of juice from sugarcane is costly. As the sugar mill is quite distant from sea port, the cost of power generation through re-generation method will increase. Besides, bagasse will not be available all year round. However, all these issues have been noticed with just six months of the projected time of the venture left.



The project was suspended seven years into its initiation with very poor progress as the authorities now deemed it not feasible. Currently, 15 government sugar mills have long been producing sugar through crushing sugarcane, which is very costly, while private sugar manufacturers import raw sugar and refine it at a lower cost.



Allegedly, because of poor management, backdated technology, unbriddled corruption, the state run sugar factories are constantly facing loss.



The industries ministry is now conducting a new feasibility study to take up a new project. We hope that the authorities responsible will find out the setback of the industry and will be able to implement proper policy regarding the industry.