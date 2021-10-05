Nations urged to heed climate activists’ demands for bold action

The world's major economies must take the upcoming United Nations COP26 climate summit seriously to tackle global warming and heed the warnings of young activists, policymakers said on Saturday.

The climate summit is scheduled to be held in Scotland.

COP26 President Alok Sharma said there was renewed urgency in the climate debate following preparatory talks in Milan where thousands of youth activists, including Greta Thunberg, took part.

He urged the governments to match words with action and stump up

billions of dollars to wean the world off fossil fuels.

"We had a very constructive set of discussions and there was a real sense of urgency in the room," Britain's Sharma told reporters after the meeting in Italy's financial capital.

The COP26 conference in Glasgow aims to secure bolder climate action from the nearly 200 countries that signed the 2015 Paris agreement and agreed to try to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

Sharma said delegates in Milan agreed to do more to keep the 1.5C target within reach and deliver on a $100bn per year pledge to help the most vulnerable nations confronting climate change.

New energy and funding pledges from the United States and China have raised negotiators' hopes, but many G20 countries - including leading polluters such as China and India - have yet to announce updates of their short-term climate plans.

Sharma said national action plans needed to include more ambitious targets for emissions reduction.

US climate envoy John Kerry also urged big economies to commit to more radical policies.

"We now have about 55 percent of global GDP [gross domestic product] committed to undertake tracks that will hold the temperature to 1.5 degrees," he said.