Tuesday, 5 October, 2021, 1:46 PM
DU dorms reopen today

Published : Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
DU Correspondent

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities will reopen all residential halls today (Tuesday) almost eighteen and half months after the announcement of the closure of the university due to Covid-19 outbreak.
The university has been shut since March 18 last year amid the pandemic.
The DU authorities have
reopened the halls only for the Master's and Honours fourth-year students in the first phase under the condition that the students must have documents confirming administration of at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.
However, the authorities said the students of other academic years including the students of Honours first, second and third-year will be allowed into the halls by this month.
Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said they want to celebrate the centenary programme on November 1 with the participation of all the students of the university.
Prof Akhtaruzzaman said, "Such programme comes once in a life time. So the university centenary programme is important for all the students. We will not deprive anyone of this festival."
Pro Vice Chancellor (Academic) ASM Maksud Kamal told journalists that other students who have papers confirming one dose of vaccine will be allowed into the halls after the end of the holidays of Durga Puja this month.
Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, former DUCSU member and Chhatra League leader, said the halls should be opened to the students of all years as most of the students have taken vaccine.


