Tuesday, 5 October, 2021, 1:45 PM
Assess technical aspects of U-18 vaccination: PM

Published : Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday inquired to Education Minister Dipu Moni about the reasons of dilemma in reopening the universities of the country even after reopening all other educational institutions.
At the same time, she directed the health ministry to assess the technical aspects to decide about bringing children under 18 years of age within the purview of the government's Covid-19 vaccination programme.
The directives were given at the weekly Cabinet meeting held on Monday at the Secretariat after a month of last meeting. The PM chaired the meeting joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban while other
Cabinet members connected from the Cabinet conference room.
After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandakar Anwarul Islam briefed media at Secretariat about its outcomes and directives.
He said the meeting elaborately discussed the overall Covid-19 situation, vaccination programmes and progress in reopening the educational institutions including the universities.
In response to Prime Minister's query about delays in opening universities across the country, Education Minister Dipu Moni said since the halls remained closed for 18 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many of them are not in suitable conditions to accommodate students.
"The university authorities are taking time to renovate the halls and ensure accommodation facilities including usable beddings before reopening the institutions. Once the facilities are ensured, the universities will be opened. The authorities are working on it," she told the Prime Minister.
Khandker Anwarul said, "The universities are run by the syndicate. Hopefully, those will open within this month in accordance with their assurance. After reopening other educational institutions, examination schedules were declared. Hopefully, there will be no problem to hold the exams on time."
The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher School Certificate (HSC) exams will be held on time if the Covid-19 situation does not deteriorate drastically, the Education Minister assured.


