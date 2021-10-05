Video
C-19 positivity rate goes up

18 more dead, 794 new cases

Published : Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 18 more deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday. The death tally stands 27,591. Some 794 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,558,758.  
Besides, 834 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to
97.49 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,519,588, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The country logged positivity rate of  3.19 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 15.87 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 820 labs across the country tested 24,928 samples.
Among the deaths, seven died in Dhaka division, five in Chattogram, three in Sylhet, and one each died in Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions.
Among the 18 deceased, eight were men and 10 were women.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,700 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,891 were women.
Around 33.66 million people in the country have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 17.03 million have taken both doses.


