C-19: Is a third wave around the corner?

Considering the sample test for the last two weeks, the detection rate is below 5 per cent that means the country has able to control the second wave of coronavirus but if the health rules and social distance are not followed, there is a fear of third wave said experts.

According to the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO), the corona condition of a country is considered to be under control if the detection rate is below 5 per cent for two consecutive weeks as to the sample test. As such, the coronavirus situation in Bangladesh is now under control.

The first Covid-19 infection was detected in the country on March 8 last year. Gradually the infection tends to increase. The first wave of corona came under control in February this year.

The second wave of corona reappeared in March. In this wave with the Indian Delta variant spread terribly. This variant caused panic and medical crisis across the country.

The second wave created a worrying situation last July. After that month, the detection rate exceeded 33 per cent. Among those

affected with the corona, more than 250 people died in some days.

However, the situation has improved over the last month and a half. People life is also becoming normal continuously. School and college have been opened.

Public health experts said that after the infection was brought under control in different countries of the world. Therefore, in order to maintain the downward trend of infection, 80 per cent of the people need to be vaccinated as soon as possible. Hygiene rules and social distance must be ensured until the infection reaches zero level.

Mushtaq Ahmed, a former scientific officer at the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "It can be said that the country is moving towards infection control. However, those who are newly affected have to be brought under specific management, need to be ensured proper treatment. There should be a lot of emphasis on patient identification activities. After identifying the patient, proper treatment should be ensured."

"Everyone has to follow hygiene rules to prevent corona infection. People need to be vaccinated as soon as possible. The government has to play an active role in implementing this programme," he added.

Abu Jamil Faisal, a senior public health expert, said, "Coronavirus infections in the country have been below 5 per cent for two weeks. That is why the infection rate has come under control in the country. However, it cannot be said that the infection has still come down to zero level. The infection rate in different districts is now above 5 per cent."

"Everything has to be done to prevent Covid. Hygiene rules and social distance must be ensured. Emphasis should be placed on vaccination programmes as well. We need to make sure that 80 per cent of people get vaccinated as soon as possible. Now in the districts where more Covid -19 patients will be identified, the patients must be isolated and be ensured proper treatment. Then the infection will not increase," he added.

The public health expert further said, "The tendency of the people to follow the hygiene rules has decreased. If the hygiene rules are not followed, then of course there is a fear of a third wave. Infections have decreased in many parts of the world and increased again. More new waves had appeared when people had been reluctant to follow health guidelines . In many countries, the infection came down to zero level and new infections re-emerged. So, the fear of the third wave cannot be dispelled."













