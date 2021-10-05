Qcoom CEO Ripon held for fraud, remanded

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested Qcoom chief executive officer (CEO) Md Ripon Mia on Sunday evening from Dhanmondi in the capital.

AKM Hafiz Akhter, Additional Commissioner of DB police, said Qcoom, an e-commerce platform, has embezzled around

Tk 250 crore of the customers.

"A team of the DB from Motijheel Division arrested Qcoom owner Ripon Miah on Sunday following a case filed by a victim customer with Paltan Police Station, " the DB official disclosed this at a press conference held at DMP's media centre in Dhaka's Mintu road on Monday. The case was filed under the Digital Security Act.

In primary interrogation, Ripon said they did not deliver customers' products around Tk 250 crore, Hafiz Akhter said.

The Qcoom made discount on the price of motorcycles as it is a most demanded product in the country, Hafiz Akhter said.

A cheated customer Sourav Dey filed a case against the CEO Ripon. In the case statement, he mentioned the names of 15 other customers who were also deceived by Qcoom. The company owes Tk 33.39 million to them.

Hafiz Akhtar said, Bangladesh Bank launched Escrow system in June this year in a bid to fulfill the contractual agreements between both parties-customers and sellers.

In this system, e-commerce platforms will not get the full amount until the customers receive the products. Foster was the payment gateway of Qcoom.

Qcoom was in a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) list of e-commerce companies which reportedly swindled thousands of crores of taka from customers in the name of selling products, online investments and e-loans on e-commerce platforms and social media.

CID Cyber Police Centre Additional Deputy Inspector General Kamrul Ahsan said they were conducting a shadow investigation into the incidents of deception with customers by e-commerce companies.

The other suspected e-commerce sites, eLoan and gaming app are - Evaly, ringID, Eorange, Dhamaka Shopping, Shirajganj Shop, Alesha Mart, Adyan Mart, Dalal Plus, SPC World Express, Aladin's Prodip, Boom Boom, Priyoshop, 24tkt, Needs, Nirapod Shop, Play & Win, Daraz, Tiktiki, Shop Up e-loans, Shadhin, Uthao Cash, RapidCash- Quick Online eLoans App, Shahoj Life & lively, e-Shop India and BD Like.

Meanwhile, Qcoom CEO Md Ripon Mia was placed on a two-day remand on Monday in a case filed over embezzlement of Tk 250 crore of its clients.

Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek-e-Imam passed the order after Detective Branch (DB) Sub Inspector Abdul Malek, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced him before it with a prayer to grant a ten-day remand.














