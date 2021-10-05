

BNP lacks confidence to win elections, says Hasina

As a result, BNP wants to make the next general election controversial knowing that there is no chance for them to win it. Who will vote for BNP? What will people vote BNP for and why? Sheikh Hasina said.

Hasina said these while addressing a press conference at her official residence Ganobhaban on the outcome of her recent visit to the United States for joining the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Some journalists attended the press conference at Ganobhaban, while others were connected from the Prime Minister's office via videoconferencing.

While replying to questions from journalists, the Prime Minister said, "They know they don't have any possibility of winning the election. So, their effort is to make it controversial, create confusion among people and harm people by any means."

"BNP raises questions about the election. But they should ask how their party was born? Is this party founded by an elected representative or any leadership that has ever struggled or done anything for the basic needs of the people of Bangladesh?

Extremely opportunistic and in fact an organization created illegally by the usurper of power," she added.

Sheikh Hasina said, "How can the party (BNP) win? Where is its leadership? One accused of embezzling money of orphans. Another was convicted on August 21 of grenade attack, 10-truck arms case and various other acts of arson. If they lead the party then the people will vote for that party in what hope?"

"As, their one leader is accused of orphan fund embezzlement and another convicted defendant, they will not even be able to participate in elections," the Prime Minister added.

She also said, "The Father of the Nation was killed in 1975. From '75 to '96 and from 2001 to 2008, what did people get? You (journalists) make that comparison. Power is not an object of enjoyment to me."

Will Election Commission be formed by making a law or by a search committee? Replying to this the Prime Minister said, "The President will form a search committee and the Election Commission will be formed by that committee."

Regarding early preparation for the next general elections, the Awami League President said, "I believe in election and people's vote. I never suffer from complacency. I see election as election and I take lessons from 'the Hare and the Tortoise story'. We want to reach to the people and earn their faith. We have to earn people's vote. If people will not vote for us we will not be elected. So, we have started election preparation early."







