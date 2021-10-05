Cabinet okays Paurosobha (Amend) Act

The municipalities (Paurosobha), which are unable to pay salaries of their staffers for 12 months, will lose status as Paurosobha in future. Same time, administrators would be assigned for those municipalities where polls will not be held in time after expiry of elected councils' tenure.

Keeping the provisions, the Cabinet on Monday gave its final approval to the draft of 'Local Government (Paurosobha) (Amendment) Act, 2021' aiming to strictly follow the system of holding local government polls in every five-year.

The approval was given in weekly Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The PM joined the meeting virtually from her residential office Ganabhaban while other Cabinet members connected from Cabinet conference room.

The meeting also approved the draft of new 'Essential Services Act, 2021' integrating 'Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1952' and 'The Essential Services (Second Ordinance), 1958' and 'The Chittagong Division Development Board Ordinance, 1976 (Repeal) Act, 2021'.

At a briefing after the meeting held at Secretariat, Cabinet Secretary Khandakar Anwarul Islam said sometimes it was seen that at end of the tenure some Paurosobha chairmen go to court and get restriction on holding next election showing different reasons including demarcation of areas.

By this way some chairmen stay in office for more than five years and even 15-16 years taking the scope of a clause in the existing law that stated that the present chairmen will remain in chair till the next election, he mentioned, adding, "To stop this practice the government has made this amendment in the law promulgated in 2009."

The draft law said after completion of five-year, the government will have authority to appoint an administrator either from the government services who have administrative experience or any other eligible person. The administrators will resume in the office till next polls.

"An appointed administrator will remain in the post for maximum six months and elections have to be held by this time. In case of failure, new administrator will be appointed," he said.

The meeting also decided to make the eligibility for enlistment of any new Paurosobha which have minimum 2,000 persons in per kilometre, which is now 1,500 in per kilometre.

The new law also changed the name of 'pourosova secretary' to 'pauro executive officer'.

The meeting also decided to include another clause in the proposed law that mentioned that 'if any Paurosobha fails to pay salaries and other wages of its officers and employees for 12 months, the government can cancel its status as a Paurosobha'.

Regarding the draft of Essential Services Act, 2021, the Cabinet Secretary said after passing of the proposed law, the government will be able to declare any service essential, when it will be necessary. The essential status will be declared for maximum six months.

He said the essential services will be included post, telecommunications, internet service, ICT, digital services, mobile financial services, digital financial services, power generation and distribution related services, railways, passenger and goods transportation through water, road and air ways.

After declaration as essential service, there will be no strike, shut off and lay off in the services, he said, adding, any violation of the law will be punishable. If any labour does that he or she will be fined from Tk 25,000 to Tk 50,000 and six months imprisonment or both under the law.

For the owner, the punishment is taka one lakh maximum or one year imprisonment or both.

For illegal strike, the punishment will be expulsion from the job, six months imprisonment or Tk 25,000 fine or both. If anyone instigates to breach the law, that person will be fined Tk 50,000 or one year imprisonment or both.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to the draft of 'Chittagong Division Development Board Ordinance, 1976 (Repeal) Act, 2021' which will abolish the existing law as per the directives of the court that said all laws enacted during the military regimes will be scrapped.

The Cabinet Secretary said the meeting also discussed the offers from some African countries including South Sudan to take lease agricultural land and produce agricultural products.

The Prime Minister asked the ministries of foreign affairs, agriculture and commerce to look after the matter quickly and explore the opportunity. She also asked to find out more markets for country's agricultural products.

In this connection she mentioned that Scandinavian countries have welcomed Bangladesh's vegetables. The government has allotted two acres of land in Purbachal to Agriculture Ministry for establishing a international standard laboratory to test and certification to the outgoing products of the country for expediting export.

The Cabinet also gave approval to ratify the Article 29 of the forceful labour related ILO convention 1930. This ratification will ease country's export in the European countries as they gave condition to ratify it for sending products to their countries.













