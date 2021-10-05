Universities to re-open this month: Dipu Moni

All universities of the country are expected to reopen within this month, said Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Monday.

She made the announcement while addressing a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Dipu Moni informed the cabinet that she was hopeful that all the universities would be reopened this month.

Following the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam said, "The cabinet has discussed the present scenario of the educational institutions."

"As the universities follow their own syndicate decision, the minister is hoping that all the universities will be opened within this month," he said while briefing to the media.

The cabinet secretary further said the condition of the residential halls deteriorated as they had been closed for a long time.