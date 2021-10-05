Video
Greater Faridpur Journo Forum gets new body

Published : Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190
Observer Desk

A 51-member new executive committee of Greater Faridpur Journalist Forum-Dhaka was formed with Syed Ahmeduzzaman as president and P R Biswas as general secretary on Monday at a meeting National Press Club in the capital.
A seven-member subject committee has constituted 51 members executive committee of the platform.
Earlier, it remained a convening committee with Zahiduzzaman Faruk as convener who breathed his last recently.
The other office bearers are-vice presidents-Kazi Raonak Hossain, S M Mosharraf Hosain, Mujibur Rahaman Jitu, Syed Afzal Hossain, Kanchan Dey, and Mozammel Hoque Chanchal, joint secretaries-Sajjadur Rahman and Mamun Farazi, organizing secretary Asaduzzman, treasurer Wakil Ahmed Hiron, family welfare secretary Shahnaj Begum, office secretary Samiran Roy, research and training secretary Shahruk Farhan, coordination secretary Partha Rahman, cooperative secretary Animesh Roy and 34 members Mozammel Hossain Manju, Alamgir Hossain, Khandoker Mohammad Khaled, Khandoker Monirul Alam, Mahmud Shafique, Sharif Shahab Uddin, Abu Sayeed Khan, Selim Omrao Khan, Elahi Newaz Khan Saju, Mohsin Habib, Ashok Sinha, Layekuzzaman, Pantha Rahman, Belayet Hossain, Rafiqul Islam Azad, Alam Hossain Khan, Sukur Ali Shuvo, M A Quddus, Nazmul Haque Saikat, Jihadur Rahman, Mizanur Rahman, Syed Zahirul Abedin, Advocate Dulal Hossain, Asim Kumar Sarker, Ali Azam, Masud Rana, Sajjad Mahmud Khan, Selim Ahmed, Mosharraf Babul, Ashutosh Sarker, Tataur Rahman, Rezaul Hoque Reza, Ferdaus Rahman and Asaduzzaman Biku.



