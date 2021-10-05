Video
Tuesday, 5 October, 2021, 1:44 PM
Another dead dolphin found in Halda River

Published : Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 275
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 4: Another dolphin was found dead in the Halda River in Hathazari upazila of Chattogram district on Monday.
Naval police members recovered the dolphin carcass from Ramdas Munshirhat in the upazila.
Professor Manjurul Kibria, co-ordinator of the Halda River Research Laboratory of Chittagong University, said local people spotted the dead dolphin in the morning and informed it to river police.
A team of river police buried it near the river.
On September 30, local people found another dead dolphin in the same area.
So far, local people have recovered 31 carcases of dolphins from Halda River since 2017 and all the carcasses bore several injury marks.


