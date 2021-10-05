Video
Rape of 2 Univ Girls

Verdict on Raintree hotel incident Oct 12

Published : Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 241
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Tribunal fixed October 12 for pronouncement of judgement in a case filed over rape of two private university students at The Raintree Dhaka hotel in the capital's Banani in 2017.
Judge Begum Mosammat Kamrunnahar of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 on Sunday fixed the date on completion of arguments of prosecution and defence.
The five accused in the case are Shafat Ahmed, Nayem Ashraf, Shadman Sakif, Shafat's driver Billal Hossain and bodyguard Rahmat Ali. Shafat is the son of Dildar Ahmed, one of the owners of Apan Jewellers.
Invited to Shafat's birthday party on March 28, 2017, the two girls went to The Raintree hotel at Banani at around 9pm. After the rooftop party ended around midnight, two of five accused raped the girls in two hotel rooms, according to the case details.
On June 8, 2017, police submitted the charge sheet against all the five FIR-listed accused in the case. They were indicted on July 13.
Twenty-two out of 47 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant, have testified before the tribunal.
On June 8, 2017, Inspector Ismot Ara Ame of the Women Support and Investigation Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, investigating officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet against the five accused.
Following the rape allegation, law enforcers arrested the five from Dhaka and Sylhet. Of them, Shafat, Nayem, Sakif and Billal later gave confessional statements before magistrates on different dates.
The recording of testimonies in the case was completed on August 22 this year.


