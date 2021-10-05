Child marriage an epidemic during the pandemic in BD

KURIGRAM, Sept 30: The period covered by the pandemic has witnessed another epidemic, child marriage, returning to some areas of Bangladesh as educational institutes were closed to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Poor families in the country's hinterland, who once were convinced to send their children to school by the school meals program eased the burden on them to feed

However, the covid-19 is contained or not during this period, the education of the girl students has been stopped due to child marriage.

Especially in Kurigram, the rate of child marriage is increasing rapidly, cannot be contained in any way. The girl students of this area are now living in their husband's houses at an early age.

More than 500 schoolgirls belonging to 43 educational institutions of Fulbari Upazila were married off during this pandemic, confirmed Upazila Secondary Education Officer Md Abdul Hai.

The highest number of child marriages were reported of students in the Borovita Girls' High School and Borovita High School in Borovita union of the upazila.

Around 87 girls in Borovita Girls' High School and 55 girls including three SSC examinees in Borovita High School have been the victim of child marriage, said the headmasters of the schools.

Md Matiur Rahman Khandaker, the headmaster of Borovita Girls' High School said, "Based on preliminary information, we have received data of marriages of 87 students of 6th to 10th grade and SSC candidates."

Of course, it was not possible to go to every house and get information about the marriage. In many cases, the news has been confirmed by classmates and neighbours.

"However, the actual number may increase further," said the headmaster.

He also said the Upazila Secondary Education Officer has been informed through a detailed letter containing names and other information.

In Borovita Girls' High School, two students of class 6, eleven students of class 7, seventeen of class 8, twenty-eight of class 9, fourteen of class 10 and 13 SSC examinees became victims of this debilitating social disease 'child marriage'.

Before the closure of educational institutions due to the pandemic, the average attendance of students in this school was 70-90 percent per day. After reopening, it is down to 40-50 percent.

Many students, including Nupur, Ashamoni, Nasima and Atika Khatun, eighth-graders at the school, said on the very first day of school after reopening on September 12. they were upset to hear of the marriage of as many as 17 of their friends.

Attending school after so many days, these students are more upset although they were supposed to be happy. Moreover, they are also anxious about their future.

Another ninth-grader of this school Sumi Akhter said, "When I came to school, I saw 28 of my friends were absent. Later I came to know that 85 to 90 students of my school including my friends got married."

"I am also afraid of what will happen to my future."

Badsha Mia, father of a ninth-grader Bithi Khatun who was a victim of child marriage in that institution, said, "We are poor people. I earn my bread by driving a van. I found a suitable boy for my daughter and so I married her off."

Bablu Mia, another father of a student of this school who also married his daughter off during this pandemic, said, "I am a cycle mechanic and my family somehow survive with this little income. However, during the pandemic, we had to live in hardship as we didn't get any financial assistance from anywhere." -UNB











