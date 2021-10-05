Video
Letter To the Editor

Use of Sonali bag need to be increased

Published : Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158

Dear Sir   
Polythene is a harmful substance to the environment as well as people's health. It contributes to the pollution of water, soil and environment. Among the many hazards, it is notorious for releasing harmful toxic chemicals, which, when consumed by animals, often result in death.

Considering the adverse impacts of its use, about 61 countries around the world including China, France, India and Denmark have already banned polythene bags. Bangladesh too banned it in 2002. However, polythene is still widely used in the country, despite repeated warnings by the experts. It's time we stop using polythene for good and increase using healthy alternatives such as the Sonali Bag. It is made of jute and it is eco-friendly. It is durable, biodegradable and 100 per cent compostable. Additionally, it has very low CO2 and water footprint.

The introduction of the Sonali Bag will help reduce the pollution caused by polythene and also rid the country of its dependency on this dangerous material.

Mohammad Abu Hanif
Chandanaish, Chattogram



Use of Sonali bag need to be increased
