Public interest litigation and publicity in media

Public interest litigation (PIL) has been playing a crucial role in safeguarding the rights of underprivileged people as well as protecting environment. PIL is a type of case through which fundamental rights of the public or a large section of them, as recognized by the constitution, are ensured through legal battles at the Supreme Court.



The concept of PIL is originated from Article-44 and Article-102 of the Constitution of Bangladesh. According to Article-102, the aggrieved person can file different sorts of writs in the High Court Division and the Court, in response, may grant steps sought by the petitioner or issue an order in this regard.



In the context of PIL the Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, at a seminar styled "Public Interest Litigation: An outline" organized by Supreme Court Online Bulletin (SCOB) at Supreme Court Auditorium on January 4 last year, said PIL now plays a conducive role in safeguarding rights of the underprivileged people and those who are lagging behind. Such cases are helping the judiciary to move forward as a local model for human rights cases. He added that, however, it needs to be careful so that people's excessive appreciation does not leave an impact on the judges. The sanctity and credibility of the judiciary must be ensured.



The first noteworthy public interest litigation after the Liberation was reported in 26 DLR (SC/AD) 44. Another landmark case was Dr Mohiuddin Farooquevs Bangladesh, 49-DLR (AD), which is popularly known as the BELA case. The Appellate Division delivered a revolutionary verdict in this case, enunciated here different guidelines regarding PIL.



Over time, there have been noticeable changes in public interest litigation. Nowadays, people are frequently filing public interest litigations on meritless issues which are often devoid of public interest, relating to controversial issues, being fascinated by self-branding and for self-promotion. As a consequence, the number of pending cases is increasing and the backlog is creating obstacles in the hearing process of other important cases related to labour matter, land acquisition, abandoned and vested property, service matter and so on.



It should be noted that an unjust or any reason cannot be the subject matter of a PIL. In some cases, it is seen that vested quarters, masked with an anonymous individual or organization, file a case in the name of public interest, though the issue has no connection with the public. To be particular, some writ petitions are seen to be filed in public interest with a view to creating pressure on the construction sector or constructing authorities of a building for the purpose of reaping unethical benefits from them.



Such petitions comprise different controversial issues requiring a long time to be settled and slow down the hearing process of other writ petitions that have been filed genuinely by public in general. Besides, some people file cases in the public interest and carry out promotional campaigns through different media outlets. All that lies behind such practices are reaping the personal benefit.



At the above mentioned seminar, a judge of the High Court Division said there are some lawyers who file cases in the public interest only to present themselves in the media. Such lawyers appear before the journalists soon after filing the case. It has become a matter of concern nowadays, he added. The judge also added that PIL has now turned into publicity interest litigation. It needs to pull rein from those who are busy appearing before media by handling PIL cases.



In this regard two landmark cases of our Supreme Court were reported in18 BLC (AD) 54, and 18 BLC (AD)116. Here, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court extended different directions over the filing and handling of public interest litigations. The Supreme Court cautioned about the recording of frivolous cases as observed in 18 BLC (AD)-54 and carrying out self-advertisement by filing such cases and circulating the news in print and electronic media. The Supreme Court strongly condemned if anyone has resorted to that technique.



On the other hand, on page-116 of 18 BLC (AD), the Appellate Division observed that it should adopt utmost prudence so that the writ petitioner cannot harass anyone unnecessarily by filing trivial cases. It also handed down a verdict determining 14 policies regarding the issue. To refrain the vested quarters from reaping their own benefit through PILs, the Supreme Court of India delivered a significant verdict which was reported in AIR 2005 (SC)540. In that case, one challenged the legality of construction work and lodged PIL with the Bombay High Court. Later, the court's Nagpur Bench dismissed the petition.



The petitioner had to face condemnation from the High Court as the case was actually filed defying the established principles of PIL. He was slapped with a fine. In the verdict, the Court also said that the writ petitioner should have an honest mentality and intention as unnecessary PIL disrupts the process of other cases to a great extent.



Some ill-motivated individuals or organizations file frivolous cases, create obstruction in hearing of cases and waste the court's valuable time. Such trivial and baseless cases slow down the hearing process of other cases and create gridlock in hearing process, putting the genuine justice seekers in frustration. The Indian Supreme Court has also an observation handling charges of baseless and groundless public interest litigation. The verdict appeared as a cautionary notice to those who harass people filing trivial cases or public interest litigations unnecessarily.



Meanwhile, the High Court observed that the recent days saw a flurry of public interest litigation which led to a backlog in cases. The Supreme Court of India handed down a significant judgment popularly known as Common Cause Case in this regard which is reported on page 511 of (2008) (5) SC. This judgment supports the aforesaid judgment published on page 540 of AIR 2005 (SC).



The verdict clearly presents the exaggeration of PIL and how the writ petitioners are taking advantage. Here it is observed that, it should be carefully investigated whether the PILs are really helping the marginalized community to get their rights. In the case of BELCO which is reported in AIR 2001 SC Weekly 5135 the guideline for misuse of Courts jurisdiction in the name of PIL has given by imposing leavy security and Court also expressed its concern on gross misuse of PIL.



Particularly, in PIL it can be said the writ petitions relating to land disputes and building construction should be settled at the Civil Courts, instead of directly accepting those as PIL by way of writ petition. Both the Divisions of the Supreme Court have delivered verdicts in a good number of cases observing that contentious matter and disputed questions of fact will not come within the preview of writ jurisdiction.



In the UK, PILs are guided by Section 31 of the 1981 Supreme Court Act and other related rules. There, the judicial review related to PIL cannot proceed if the law or rules do not give permission or grant leave to precede judicial review.



In a nutshell, it can be said that frivolous and harassing PIL will be automatically reduced if security deposit as imposed in BELCO Case or reasonable conditions are imposed considering the verdicts of the above-mentioned cases and to follow the principles laid down in the above mentioned reported cases. Then, real, necessary and proper PIL will gain momentum.



Advocate M Khaled Ahmed, former Senior Vice-President, Supreme Court Bar Association.



Solaiman Tushar, a Barrister and international law expert.





