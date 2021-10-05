Happy Teachers’ Day to all the teachers

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared 5 October to be World Teachers' Day in 1994. The day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.



Teachers are arguably the most important members of our society. They give children purpose, set them up for success as citizens of our world, and inspire in them a drive to do well and succeed in life.



As an international student, I studied in China for five years. I realize that why china is growing up all over the world, because education is the backbone of a nation. Teachers on the Chinese mainland get the highest level of respect. Chinese teachers all are punctual. I did not think before, especially I am foreigner, but maximum people are good in China. University teachers are too much punctual, always maintain their work, and focus on their research. I met many teachers in China in five years and one of them is my too much favourite. I am a science lover and my hobby is writing.



My favourite teacher Dr Peng Chen is a Professor of Pharmacy at Lanzhou University. He is ex visiting research scientist, Department of Pathology, Yale University, USA. He is winner of the Gansu Provincial Outstanding Youth Fund, Longyuan Young Innovative Talents in Gansu Province, Director of the Gansu Provincial Bioengineering Society. He is also ARC project reviewer of the Free University of Brussels, Belgium, National Science and Technology Major Special Project Review Expert of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Education Science and Technology Evaluation and Review Information System Review Expert, Gansu Provincial Science and Technology Department Project Review Expert, Gansu Provincial Tendering Center Bid Evaluation Committee, Lanzhou Science and Technology Bureau Major special project review expert.



Throughout his career life Peng Chen presided over and participated in the completion of more than 50 scientific research projects such as the National Science and Technology Major Special Major New Drug Creation, the Gansu Provincial Outstanding Youth Fund, the Longyuan Youth Innovative Talent Support Plan, the Gansu Provincial Science and Technology Support Plan, and the Lanzhou Talent Innovation and Entrepreneurship Project. He has published nearly 100 academic papers in domestic and foreign journals. DR Peng Chen has authorized 15 national invention patents, 3 utility model patents, and 1 appearance design patent and Obtained 3 software copyright registrations and drafted 2 enterprise standards for record.



Dr Peng Chen is very honest, dutiful, punctual, sincere, hardworking and a talented person. He is efficient in teaching, amiable with the students, caring, helpful, enterprising and rich with updated knowledge. A good teacher must always encourage learners to develop their latent talents. I have a many sweet memories with my professor and lab mates.



We went outside for laboratory visits and specially, in New Year dinner party he invited my all lab mates for dinner party. He always supports my writing and inspires me a lot. I learned many things from him and still try to follow his life. I am happy and lucky to get a supervisor like him. I wish my supervisor Professor Dr Peng Chen would be renowned professor and researcher all over the world. Happy World Teachers' Day all the teachers!

The writer is a research assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, Center for Research Innovation and Development in Bangladesh









