Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 October, 2021, 1:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

World Teachers’ Day

Happy Teachers’ Day to all the teachers

Published : Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213
Ashikujaman Syed

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared 5 October to be World Teachers' Day in 1994. The day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.

Teachers are arguably the most important members of our society. They give children purpose, set them up for success as citizens of our world, and inspire in them a drive to do well and succeed in life.

As an international student, I studied in China for five years. I realize that why china is growing up all over the world, because education is the backbone of a nation. Teachers on the Chinese mainland get the highest level of respect. Chinese teachers all are punctual. I did not think before, especially I am foreigner, but maximum people are good in China. University teachers are too much punctual, always maintain their work, and focus on their research. I met many teachers in China in five years and one of them is my too much favourite. I am a science lover and my hobby is writing.

My favourite teacher Dr Peng Chen is a Professor of Pharmacy at Lanzhou University. He is ex visiting research scientist, Department of Pathology, Yale University, USA. He is winner of the Gansu Provincial Outstanding Youth Fund, Longyuan Young Innovative Talents in Gansu Province, Director of the Gansu Provincial Bioengineering Society. He is also ARC project reviewer of the Free University of Brussels, Belgium, National Science and Technology Major Special Project Review Expert of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Education Science and Technology Evaluation and Review Information System Review Expert, Gansu Provincial Science and Technology Department Project Review Expert, Gansu Provincial Tendering Center Bid Evaluation Committee, Lanzhou Science and Technology Bureau Major special project review expert.

Throughout his career life Peng Chen presided over and participated in the completion of more than 50 scientific research projects such as the National Science and Technology Major Special Major New Drug Creation, the Gansu Provincial Outstanding Youth Fund, the Longyuan Youth Innovative Talent Support Plan, the Gansu Provincial Science and Technology Support Plan, and the Lanzhou Talent Innovation and Entrepreneurship Project. He has published nearly 100 academic papers in domestic and foreign journals. DR Peng Chen has authorized 15 national invention patents, 3 utility model patents, and 1 appearance design patent and Obtained 3 software copyright registrations and drafted 2 enterprise standards for record.

Dr Peng Chen is very honest, dutiful, punctual, sincere, hardworking and a talented person. He is efficient in teaching, amiable with the students, caring, helpful, enterprising and rich with updated knowledge. A good teacher must always encourage learners to develop their latent talents. I have a many sweet memories with my professor and lab mates.

We went outside for laboratory visits and specially, in New Year dinner party he invited my all lab mates for dinner party. He always supports my writing and inspires me a lot. I learned many things from him and still try to follow his life. I am happy and lucky to get a supervisor like him. I wish my supervisor Professor Dr Peng Chen would be renowned professor and researcher all over the world. Happy World Teachers' Day all the teachers!
The writer is a research assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, Center for Research Innovation and Development in Bangladesh


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Use of Sonali bag need to be increased
Public interest litigation and publicity in media
Happy Teachers’ Day to all the teachers
Teachers at the heart of education recovery
Samos: Where Europe lost its valuesand moral responsibility
C-19: Future threats and predictions must not be ignored
Stop taking multiple job exams at once
On the same global stage, two leaders a world apart


Latest News
Youth body found in Manikganj
Light to moderate showers in next 24 hrs: Met office
Biden runs on offensive against reckless' Republicans
Four die at RMCH COVID unit
1st consignment of 25 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine arrives Dhaka
11 jailed for assaulting police men in Madaripur
Two fined for illegal sand lifting in Sirajganj
TCB to start selling essentials on trucks from Wednesday
2 death-row convicts hanged in Jashore jail
Graft case: Verdict against ex-CJ Sinha deferred
Most Read News
Robi brings co-branded smartphone Maximus R1 Pro
PM addresses press today
Politics of points continued
Steps soon to stop stone throwing at running trains
Child labour must stop
British MP Tulip Siddiq's car vandalised in London
‘BD needs ministry to unlock full potentials of blue economy’
HC questions ACC’s stand on businessmen
Pandora Papers: ‘Unprecedented’ leaks reveal secret wealth of world leaders
On the same global stage, two leaders a world apart
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft