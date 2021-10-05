

Md Mahmudul Hassan



To mark World Teachers' Day-2021, the members of UNESCO, ILO, UNICEF, Education International (EI), World Bank, Hamdan Foundation, TTF, Global Education Coalition and In-Country Local Education Group are participating in the global event through social media. From this point of view, this year's World Teachers' Day is very significant.



Teachers never expect too much. As a result, the teachers have played an important role in maintaining the continuity of education despite its disruption due to COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of schools. During the current crisis, it has been observed that teachers were at the centre of educational recovery responses. They have arranged for online teaching and learning. They have set up take-home projects or home schools for students living in rural and remote areas, despite lack the connections and technology needed to take online education.



Teachers have adapted their practices and diversified the format, sources and contents of education to meet the needs of students, including their socio-mental well-being They have also further strengthened the protection of social communication between students, fellow teachers and the school community. They have often taught students through social media and texting, taking exams and trying their best to overcome the education related problems during the pandemic.



Their contribution in recovering education and playing an active role in the social, economic and cultural life of the society has attracted the attention of all. It is sad but true that with this high respect for the teachers, policies for the expansion of education and its recovery, enough money has not been allocated, according to the UNESCO.



Teachers at the heart of education recovery



As a result, the dignity of teachers nowadays and their professional status, social value and adequate support are not reflected in their overall condition. Even teachers are rarely invited to participate in any important decision-making and policy-making process. But teachers have a direct impact on students' learning and well-being. The quality of these teachers alone is very important beyond the socio-economic status of the students and the academic life, which affects the achievement of the students. However, teachers are largely undervalued in society and neglected economically. As a result, the teaching profession in our country is not considered as an attractive profession for talented people.



Another hurdle to building the talent of working teachers is the mushrooming system of accountability that constrains teachers' agency, autonomy and decision-making ability. It ultimately makes the profession less attractive and intellectually numb. Resultantly, many teachers quit their jobs.



The role of teachers is crucial in rebuilding a more adaptable education system by determining resilience to future careers. That is why, in line with the recommendations of the Ministerial Segment of the Global Education Meeting, it is vital to support all teachers and education workers as frontline workers on a priority basis, consult with their representative organizations in decision making and ensure their safety and well-being and workplace benefits. That is why UNESCO, UNICEF and the World Bank have launched a joint mission called 'Mission: Recovering Education-2021', the main goal of which is to focus on supporting teachers, returning all students to school and attracting them to education.



Professional development of teachers is very important in recovering education. To this end, policy makers should maintain regular contact with teachers and support them in improving their teaching method, trust the educational decisions of trained and experienced teachers and increase their ability to use educational technology to support learning, ensure all hybrid learning tools and diversify education. In addition, there are issues that teachers need to address in order to reduce the risk of disrupted learning. Undertaking complementary education activities, ensuring learning outcomes for teaching at the right level, taking into account the relevance of education and balance between the disadvantages and advantages of education during the pandemic are important.



When it comes to education administration and participation, the biggest challenge facing the education system is creating channels for teachers and their organizations to participate in education-cantered decision making and to disseminate their experience in the classroom. At different levels of education administration and management, through social dialogue, the participation of the governing body of the educational institution and maintaining constant communication in the networks are challenging responsibility for teachers.



In conclusion, we can say that, one and a half years after the COVID-19 crisis, on the occasion of World Teachers' Day, we need to focus on the support that needs to be given to fully recover the sector. We hope that this year's World Teachers' Day observation will contribute in recovering education. Therefore, teachers need to be given full support to play their expected role in achieving the SDG of 2030 and they need to be given the necessary support.

Dr Md Mahmudul Hassan, President, Bangladesh Smart Education Network (BdSEN) and Principal, Daffodil International School, Dhaka















