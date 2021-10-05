Capitals’ choking traffic system, who to blame?

Commuting in Dhaka under the 'New Normal' has actually turned worse than the 'Old Normal', and especially with an added million illegal rickshaws choking the city's traffic system. In order to ease traffic congestion, last year the DSCC started issuing registration plates with Quick Response (QR) Code for all non-mechanical vehicles.



However, rickshaw, rickshaw-van and pushcart owners responded with almost zero enthusiasm to register their non-mechanical vehicles. According to DSCC data, since the registration process of non-mechanical vehicles commenced in October last year, 212,000 applications have been received, out of which 140,528 received number plates. And according to Dhaka DNCC sources, at the time of the division of two City Corporations in 2011, there were 30,000 legal rickshaws in the DNCC area. After that the corporation has not given any registration to any new rickshaw.



Now the million dollar question, how to evict and at the same time rehabilitate the million or so illegally operating rickshaw pullers? According to the findings of a study in 2019, nearly 1.5 million rickshaw pullers in Dhaka and their families are dependent on the occupation and 60 percent of city dwellers use rickshaws for regular commuting. But when it comes to a proper plan and strategy to rehabilitate them, a clear-cut policy is missing. Moreover, reportedly Some 26 organizations are controlling this illegal rickshaw business in the capital, but no legal action has been taken against them so far.



On one hand banning rickshaws in Dhaka streets will not ease traffic congestion overnight, since most major roads are off-limits to them. While on the other, the one million or so illegally run rickshaws must be brought under the scanner, but city corporation authorities under no circumstances must indiscriminately evict the poor men without rehabilitating them with an alternative source of income. What we are currently witnessing is an organised chaos, in terms of managing rickshaw routes, rickshaw pullers and syncing them with the mainstream traffic management system.



However, apart from managing thousands of rickshaws, it is crucial to upgrade and discipline our outdated manually operated traffic control system. Dealing with heavy traffic within the capital is manifestly resulting in serious physical and mental problems, including stress and aggression resulting in increasing road rage. The ugly side of multi-million dollar development projects have blocked major roads for years on end. Average speed of a running vehicle has come down to 5 kilometres per hour. Not to mention how poor roads and rampant digging have only added woe.



And from a monetary perspective, traffic congestion in Dhaka eats up around 5 million working hours every day and costs the country nearly $ 11.4 billion every year. Pointing fingers, solely to a million or so illegally run rickshaws for Dhaka's traffic ordeal is a futile attempt to cover up the government's clear and complete failures in managing Dhaka's traffic system. There are multiple key reasons choking the capital's traffic system. Unfortunately, none seems to be interested in addressing them.