Four ‘commit suicide’ in four districts

Four people including two schoolgirls have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Mymensingh, Rangpur, Kurigram and Patuakhali, in three days.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: An elderly woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Asiya Khatun, 110, wife of Samar Ali, a resident of Charamchaland Gata Para Village under Charalgi Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Asiya Khatun had been suffering from various diseases for long. She had attempted to commit suicide before.

However, she hanged herself from the ceiling of the kitchen in the house at night.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Monday morning.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gafargaon Police Station (PS) Anukul Sarkar confirmed the incident.

BADARGANJ, RANGPUR: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Badarganj Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Mahabur Hossain, 35, son of Amir Hossain, was a resident of Shalbari Sarderpara Jhakuardanga Village under Gopinathpur Union in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Mahabur Rahman had been suffering from mental diseases for long.

However, he hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at early hours.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Badarganj PS OC Habibur Rahman Habib confirmed the incident.

CHILMARI, KURIGRAM: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Chilmari Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Jamia Khatun, 13, was the daughter of Jobaidul Islam, a resident of Jummahat Ramdhan Village in Ulipur Upazila of the district. She was an eighth grader at Chilmari High School. She lived in her maternal grandparents' house in Ramna Badher Par Village in Chilmari Upazila.

Local sources said Jamia hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of a room in the house at night.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Sunday morning.

Chilmari PS OC Anwarul Islam confirmed the incident.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A madrasa girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Hasi Begum, 12, was the daughter of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Birpasha Village under Kanakdia Union in the upazila. She was a sixth grader at Joyghora Nur Mohammad Siddiquee Dakhil Madrasa in the area.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Hasi hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of the kitchen in the house at around 9pm on Friday.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Saturday morning.

An unnatural death case was filed with Bauphal PS in this connection.



