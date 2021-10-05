Video
Home Countryside

Man drowns at Bagmara

Published : Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Our Correspondent

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Oct 4: A man drowned in the Baranai River in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Mamtaz Ali, 45, son of Hossain Ali, a resident of Chanpara Mahalla under Bhabaniganj Municipality.  
Local sources said Mamtaz Ali went to the river in the afternoon to catch fishes. At one stage, he fell in the river at around 5pm, and went missing into it.
Later, locals recovered his body from the river after a long search. The deceased's family members said Mamtaz was an epilepsy patient.
An unnatural death case has been filed with Bagmara Police Station (PS) in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge of the PS Mostaq Ahmed confirmed the incident.


