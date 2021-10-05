‘People getting benefits of PM’s sustainable development’

BOGURA, Oct 4: Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said people are getting benefits of the Prime Minister's sustainable development programmes in the country.

He said this while inspecting the construction work of Ansar Barracks, Manager's Office and internal RCC Road at Santahar Central Supply Depot (CSD) food warehouse in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

At that time, the food minister said, "If substandard work is found in the construction of food department infrastructure, it will be demolished and rebuilt."

Earlier, a view exchange meeting was held at around 9:30am with Santahar CSD Manager Dulal Uddin Khan in the chair.

Project Director (Development) of Food Ministry Humayun Kabir, Rajshahi Regional Food Controller GM Faruk Hossain Patwari, District Food Controller Ashrafuzzaman, Adamdighi Upazila Parishad Chairman Sirajul Islam Khan Raju, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sraboni Roy and Bogura Additional Superintendent of Police Motahar Ali, among others, were also present at the meeting.















