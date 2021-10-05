Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 5 October, 2021, 1:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

‘People getting benefits of PM’s sustainable development’

Published : Tuesday, 5 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Oct 4: Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said people are getting benefits of the Prime Minister's sustainable development programmes in the country.
He said this while inspecting the construction work of Ansar Barracks, Manager's Office and internal RCC Road at Santahar Central Supply Depot (CSD) food warehouse in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
At that time, the food minister said, "If substandard work is found in the construction of food department infrastructure, it will be demolished and rebuilt."
Earlier, a view exchange meeting was held at around 9:30am with Santahar CSD Manager Dulal Uddin Khan in the chair.
Project Director (Development) of Food Ministry Humayun Kabir, Rajshahi Regional Food Controller GM Faruk Hossain Patwari, District Food Controller Ashrafuzzaman, Adamdighi Upazila Parishad Chairman Sirajul Islam Khan Raju, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sraboni Roy and Bogura Additional Superintendent of Police Motahar Ali, among others, were also present at the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Human chain was formed protesting government ban on running rickshaw, battery-run rickshaw
Four ‘commit suicide’ in four districts
Man drowns at Bagmara
‘People getting benefits of PM’s sustainable development’
Covid-19: 12 more people die, nine more infected in three districts
Child marriage alarming at Fulbari
One killed, 15 injured in separate road mishaps
250 non-MPO teachers get aid in Rajshahi


Latest News
Youth body found in Manikganj
Light to moderate showers in next 24 hrs: Met office
Biden runs on offensive against reckless' Republicans
Four die at RMCH COVID unit
1st consignment of 25 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine arrives Dhaka
11 jailed for assaulting police men in Madaripur
Two fined for illegal sand lifting in Sirajganj
TCB to start selling essentials on trucks from Wednesday
2 death-row convicts hanged in Jashore jail
Graft case: Verdict against ex-CJ Sinha deferred
Most Read News
Robi brings co-branded smartphone Maximus R1 Pro
PM addresses press today
Politics of points continued
Steps soon to stop stone throwing at running trains
Child labour must stop
British MP Tulip Siddiq's car vandalised in London
‘BD needs ministry to unlock full potentials of blue economy’
HC questions ACC’s stand on businessmen
Pandora Papers: ‘Unprecedented’ leaks reveal secret wealth of world leaders
On the same global stage, two leaders a world apart
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft