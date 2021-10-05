Covid-19: 12 more people die, nine more infected in three districts

A total of 12 more people died of and nine more have been infected with the coronavirus in Rajshahi, Bogura and Barishal districts in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Four more people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Monday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said one person who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours was found positive for the virus while the remaining three had been suffering with its symptoms.

Some 87 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 192 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: Four more people have contracted the coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till 8am on Monday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 21,528 here.

Bogura Civil Surgeon's (CS) office sources confirmed the information on Monday.

According to the CS office sources, a total of 256 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where four people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 1.56 per cent.

Meanwhile, no fatality cases from the virus were reported here in the last 24 hours.

A total of 685 people have, so far, died of the virus in the district.

However, some 10 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 20,834 in the district.

Currently, some 30 patients are undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, 32 at Mohammad Ali Hospital and seven others at TMSS Medical College Hospital in the district.

BARISHAL: Eight more people died of coronavirus at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

All of the deceased had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

With this, a total of 1,399 people have, so far, died of the virus at SBMCH.

Meanwhile, five more people have contracted the virus here in the last 24 hours.

A total of 62 samples have been tested at the RT PCR lab of SBMCH in the last 24 hours where five people found positive for the virus.

However, four more people who were admitted to the corona ward of the hospital have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Currently, some 40 patients are undergoing treatment at the SBMCH.





