Child marriage alarming at Fulbari

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Oct 4: Over 500 girl students including 142 ones of two secondary schools in Fulbari Upazila of the district have been victims of early marriage.

A total of 87 students of Vorvita Girls High School and 55 ones of Vorvita High School including three SSC boy examinees have been married. This information was confirmed by head teachers of these two schools.

More than 500 girl students of 43 education institutions became victims of child marriage. It was confirmed by upazila Secondary Education Officer Md Abdul Hai.

The highest number of early marriage was reported with Vorvita Girls High School followed by Vorvita High School. The victims included from class six, seven and eight (JSC).

Head Teacher of Vorvita Girls High School Md Matiur Rahman Khandakar said, "We have got primary information of about 87 cases from class six to SSC. It could not be possible to know real information about these marriages by going to their houses. The information has been collected from classmates and local people. But the real number may be more."

He further said, most families of these students are dwellers of char areas and poor. Due to closing of schools, the child marriage trend has just gone up, he explained.

If schools would remain open, so many students would not be victims of early marriage, he added.

Head Teacher of Vorvita High School Md Sharif Uddin Mia said, three boy students and 52 girl ones have been married.

The information has been reported to Upazila Secondary Education office. He further said, "Now our work is how these students can be brought back to schools. Already many of the married have started to come to schools. We expect all of them will be school-bound."

Upazila Secondary Education Officer Md Abdul Hai said, according to information provided by head teachers of 43 secondary and under- secondary institutions in the upazila, a total of 523 students have been victims of child marriage. The number can be more or less, he added.

"We have instructed teachers of these institutions for home visit. Along with true information collection we have started work to get them school bound," he added.

Kurigram District Education Officer (DEO) Md Shamsul Alam said, "We did not get information from all upazilas. We are going to collect real information."

After getting all upazila information, the true number of child marriage can be known, he informed.

He further said, married students are becoming school-bound. "We hope their number will increase gradually," he added.

The rate of early marriage is alarming, and it is a concern for future, he maintained.

